Gary Neville requests Sky Sports break from Manchester City games amidst ongoing financial breaches appeal

After watching Man City secure a 3-0 victory against Liverpool , Neville made a surprising admission on Sky Sports. The pundit revealed the legal situation surrounding the champions has heavily impacted his broadcasting experience. City have appealed after an independent panel found them guilty of 114 charges.

Speaking candidly about his role, Neville said: "We were just doing the podcast then and said if you could take me off Manchester City games moving forward for the next few months until the verdicts have been heard, I would be absolutely delighted."