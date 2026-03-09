AFP
Galatasaray worried about Virgil van Dijk and 'tall' Liverpool stars but coach Okan Buruk eyes big advantage from 'most important' home leg
Atmosphere at Rams Park a major factor
Buruk is banking on another "wall of noise" to unsettle Arne Slot’s side, noting that the first leg represents their best opportunity to gain a foothold in the tie. "The first leg is the most important one," he said. "There are big teams - 16 big teams - on the same path as us and we all have a chance to progress. Our goal is to gain the advantage in the first match against Liverpool."
Respecting the quality of the Reds
Despite the confidence gained from their previous meeting, Buruk is under no illusions regarding the task at hand. He highlighted the resilience of a Liverpool side that has often found ways to win late in games this season. The coach's preparation has clearly focused on the psychological and tactical attributes of the visitors who have arrived in Turkey seeking redemption.
"We will have no excuse at all. We are playing on home turf and will try to do our best. We have played them once and know them a bit better," Buruk explained. "Our opponents are very high quality. At the start of the season, they won a lot of matches with last-minute goals."
The threat of Van Dijk and set-pieces
One particular area of concern for the Galatasaray boss is Liverpool’s aerial prowess and their efficiency from dead-ball situations. He specifically namechecked club captain Virgil van Dijk as a primary threat that his defence must manage carefully throughout the 90 minutes if they are to keep a clean sheet.
"They’ve very good (at set-pieces) and have very effective Virgil van Dijk and other tall players and good finishers," Buruk admitted. "We must be cautious but it’s the same against any team. We prepare for this. They have conceded a lot of goals and we must take advantage of that too. We have two matches against them and both results are important. It is important that we finish the first match in the best position possible."
Expecting a different mindset
Memories of Victor Osimhen’s winning penalty in September still linger, but Buruk expects a much more focused Liverpool team this time around. With the stakes raised in the knockout rounds, the Turkish coach believes the Reds will be more clinical and less prone to the lapses that cost them during the league stage encounter.
Addressing the tactical shift he expects from Slot, Buruk added: "The teams know each other. I think Liverpool will come into this match with a very different mindset than they did to our encounter in the league phase." Galatasaray will need every bit of that home advantage to secure a result before heading to the second leg at Anfield.
