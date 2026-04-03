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Benjamin Steiner

From viral 'Icicle Kick' to offside revolution: Five storylines for Canadian Premier League's biggest season yet

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After a viral breakthrough, the CPL heads into 2026 with new teams, bold rule changes and a World Cup boost - but can it turn attention into lasting growth?

The Canadian Premier League (CPL) enters its eighth season in 2026, a campaign that could prove pivotal in the top division’s evolution.

Sitting as an eight-team league, it offers some of the most travel in the world, with the distance between Pacific FC and the HFX Wanderers at 2,789 miles - an over six-hour connecting flight taken twice a season by each side.

The 2026 season brings change. There’s a new club in Montréal, FC Supra du Québec, and a rebrand as York United becomes Inter Toronto.

Yet the CPL still sits at eight teams, having lost two in its first seven seasons - FC Edmonton in 2022 and Valour FC in 2025. Even so, there’s a sense that 2026 offers a step forward, with growth opportunities emerging alongside the boost of Canada co-hosting the FIFA World Cup.

GOAL answers five key questions heading into the 28-game regular season, which leads into a four-team playoff for the North Star Cup.

  • CPL snowCPL

    Can CPL build on viral moment?

    Millions of dollars are poured into sports marketing every year, but nothing can rival organic moments.

    Few of those will ever match the boost the CPL received when Mexican forward David Rodríguez scored a bicycle kick for Atlético Ottawa in a snowstorm during the 2025 CPL Final.

    Playing under heavy sheets of snow on a November night in the nation’s capital, Rodríguez scored the viral goal and a second, leading the Atlético Madrid subsidiary to a euphoric win over Calgary’s Cavalry FC in testing elements.

    That moment made the rounds, airing across Canada and appearing on international news and sports networks, while spreading feverishly across social media. OneSoccer, the league’s primary broadcaster, says the snowy final surpassed a billion views, powered by Rodríguez’s viral 'Icicle Kick.'

    Given the momentum, the league is hopeful of a boost, having put the CPL in front of the eyes that may have never come across it before.

    Now, the hope is that some of the audience that engaged with the final sticks around - attending matches, tuning into broadcasts, and following the league - providing much-needed momentum in a year when Canada also hosts 13 World Cup games.

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  • FBL-EUR-C1-SHAKHTAR-ARSENALAFP

    Will Arsene Wenger's offside rule enhance attacks?

    The CPL might gain global attention, as it becomes the first league in the world to implement Arsène Wenger’s “daylight offside” rules.

    Under the new rule, an attacking player will be considered onside if at least one part of their body that can be used to score is in line with or behind the second-to-last defender. The play will only be called offside if there is a gap, or under the terms “daylight” between themselves and the last defender.

    While it will still take into consideration when the ball leaves the passer’s foot, the possibility for attackers to be a little more eager could open up the play. The big question is whether players will adapt - and maybe we’ll see a player thrive by toeing the new offside line just perfectly.

    Beyond an individual perspective, it could also influence the next coaching evolution. While the sport hasn’t undergone a massive shift since moving kickoff away from requiring the ball to move forward, the new offside rule may prompt tactical shifts.

    “For offensive players, I think it makes our job easier because we don’t have to overthink about making sure we’re not offside,” said FC Supra du Québec forward David Choinière to the CPL website. In contrast, Forge center back defender Daniël Krutzen said it could bring “A lot more running” as defensive shapes adapt.

    Alongside the new rule, the CPL has also adopted the Football Video Support system, using broadcast cameras and coaches’ challenges to add a lighter level of video-assisted refereeing, without adding typical VAR.

    The changes bring more global attention to the league and might give the CPL’s most loyal fans a glimpse of soccer's future.

  • Cruz Azul v Forge FC - Concacaf Champions League 2022Getty Images Sport

    FC Supra take on Athletic Club model

    The 2026 season will see the debut of FC Supra du Québec, the first CPL club based in the province of Québec, the only Canadian province where French is the primary language. While political efforts for an independent Québec have dwindled in recent decades, the province's soccer and broader sporting cultures differ sharply from the rest of the country.

    In their roster build, FC Supra has opted to sign only players from Québec, drawing comparisons to Spain’s Athletic Club, which famously signs only Spanish players and remains a strong La Liga team.

    Yet, the question is whether the Québec talent, both experienced and young, will be good enough to challenge other established professional sides.

    They are led by head coach Nicholas Razzaghi, who previously managed CS Saint Laurent in  Ligue 1 Quebec, the province's previous highest level.

    Under his tutelage, the amateur side scored against Toronto FC in the 2024 Canadian Championship, netting a marquee moment against Euro 2021 winners Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne. Rocco Placentino, the club’s president, also enters the professional space after 13 years as the technical director of Saint-Laurent.

    Québec’s elite talent is proven. On Canada’s recent 27-man national team squad for March, five players hailed from the province, including key talents Ismaël Koné and Moïse Bombito, both of whom spent time with CS Saint-Laurent’s Ligue 1 program.

    While Supra wasn’t going to draw any CanMNT stars, they’ve added former CPL champions, including David Choiniére and Aboubacar Sissoko. They’ve also signed CPL-experienced players, including Sean Rea and Diyaeddine Abzi, a former standout left back who returns after spells in France and Spain’s second tiers.

    Not many clubs in the modern era have taken on this approach, with Chivas de Guadalajara the famed other CONCACAF side to do it. Yet, it provides a new wrinkle and could see the Québec public back the team.

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  • Forge FCCPL

    Is Forge FC’s dynasty over?

    Hailing from Hamilton, Ontario, Forge FC defined the first seven seasons of the CPL. They won four of the first five titles, losing in the final at home in the only title they missed. Yet, they have not won the North Star Cup in the past two seasons, losing in the 2025 semifinal and 2024 final.

    Last year, they failed to make a postseason run, despite a historic 20-match unbeaten run in the league that lifted them to the top of the table and the North Star Shield, awarded to the best regular-season team.

    So, is the dynasty waning? Is it over?

    Led by head coach Bobby Smyrniotis, Forge will remain a perennial force. Even after bidding adieu to stars including goalkeeper Jassem Koleilat, midfielders Alex Achinioti-Jönsson, Alessandro Hojabrpour, and David Choinière, they should be among the contenders.

    DR Congo goalkeeper and a potential call to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Dimitry Bertaud, is now the starter between the sticks, joining the CPL side after eight seasons in Ligue 1 with Montpellier. Already, he looks like a standout, having made seven saves against Liga MX’s Tigres UANL in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

    The biggest question remains just how they balance the regular season and the playoffs. Clearly, they’ve got the regular season down to a science, and their depth shines through - but North American sports are defined by postseasons, where they will hope to peak at the right time.

  • Inter Miami CF v Vancouver Whitecaps FCGetty Images Sport

    Standout MLS coach joins Halifax

    Playing out of the 7,500-capacity Wanderers Grounds in downtown Halifax, the HFX Wanderers have the undoubted best gameday experience in the CPL. Their supporters, though, are still waiting for something big to cheer for, having made the playoffs once through seven seasons of non-pandemic campaigns.

    With those struggles in mind, they swung big on the touchline, signing former Vancouver Whitecaps manager Vanni Sartini to turn things around.

    An outspoken Italian who became famous in MLS circles for threatening a referee following the 2024 MLS Cup playoffs match against LAFC, Sartini was formerly a Director of Methodology with the Whitecaps.

    As such, he brings both top-end coaching experience and a developmental background, all of which are elevated by his larger-than-life, eccentric personality.

    On paper, his background makes him a solid fit for Halifax. However, he struggled to evolve in Vancouver and relied too heavily on Designated Players Ryan Gauld and Brian White - talent levels he won’t have in the CPL.

    “The way they approached me, the way they were so convinced that I could be instrumental to this new chapter for the club, has been really appealing to me,” Sartini said in an interview with OneSoccer.

    “Soccer is emotion, and without emotion, without the support of the fans, without the support of the community that is around you, it's almost meaningless to play soccer professionally.”

    If you're looking to back your favorite club, check out our guide to the top Canadian sportsbooks before kickoff