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From Vinicius and the world's best to the biggest investment in football: "5 hot files" still open at Real Madrid

FEATURES
Real Madrid
J. Mourinho
Vinicius Junior
M. Olise
Rodri
F. Mastantuono
E. Camavinga
Bayern Munich
Manchester City
LaLiga

Difficult tasks await Florentino Perez this summer.

The curtain has come down on the 2026 World Cup in North America, and the compass of the global sports media has swung sharply from the international pitches to the closed offices of the clubs.

An entity as vast as Spanish giants Real Madrid is always bound to command that attention, from the media and from football lovers everywhere.

Real Madrid started the summer window strongly, securing Portuguese head coach Jose Mourinho along with a clutch of major global deals. Yet plenty of hot files remain open inside the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Merengue hierarchy, it seems, were waiting for the World Cup to finish before settling these matters once and for all.

Here, then, are the most prominent files Real Madrid want to close over the coming days.

  • Vinicius Junior Real Madrid 2025Getty Images

    Vinicius Junior... His Future Resolved With a "Three-Part Solution"!

    Brazilian star Vinicius Junior rediscovered his best form at the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Real Madrid winger looked back to his brilliant self.

    He scored 4 goals and provided one assist across the 5 matches he played for Brazil on the American continent.

    All that dazzle counted for nothing in the end. Brazil crashed out in the round of 16, beaten 1-0 by Norway.

    Those performances still handed Vinicius a strong hand in talks with the Real Madrid board over a new deal. His current contract expires on 30 June 2027.

    The Madrid hierarchy now weigh up a set of options on the winger's future, as follows:

    * Firstly: meet Vinicius's demands and renew his contract as quickly as possible.

    * Secondly: end the negotiations and put Vinicius up for sale this summer.

    * Thirdly: keep Vinicius into the new season, then let him leave "for free" at the end of his contract.

    Real must settle on one of these solutions soon to close the matter, especially if Vinicius Junior refuses to soften his financial demands.

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  • RodriGetty

    The Midfield Deal.. Rodri's Stock Rises After the 2026 World Cup

    Real Madrid need a midfielder who can control the tempo and carry the ball cleanly from back to front. Everyone knows it.

    That kind of player has been missing ever since Toni Kroos retired in 2024, with Croatian legend Luka Modric following him out of the door in 2025.

    One big name emerged as a candidate at the end of the 2025-2026 season: Spain's Rodri Hernandez, the Manchester City midfielder.

    Florentino Perez hesitated over the Rodri deal, though, and for good reason:

    * Firstly: the player's numerous injuries in the recent period.

    * Secondly: the impact of these injuries on the player's level.

    * Thirdly: the player's advancing age of "30 years".

    So other names started cropping up, with the Spanish giants keen to bolster a midfield now led by Portuguese head coach Jose Mourinho.

    The story didn't end there, dear reader. A major twist arrived after the 2026 World Cup.

    Rodri rediscovered his best version, technically and physically, during the tournament on American soil. He walked away with the Best Player award, and that prompted Perez's Real Madrid to think again about a move for him.

    Radio station "Cadena SER" then dropped a bombshell, confirming that the Real Madrid dressing room is pushing hard to sign Rodri.

    Perez now faces a decision. Sign Rodri, chase another name, or gamble on leaving the position vacant once again.

    That last option carries huge risk. It would mean leaning on Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde "together", despite the poor relationship between them.

  • Michael OliseGetty Images

    Michael Olise: The Biggest Investment of the Summer Transfer Window

    Florentino Perez wants Michael Olise. The Real Madrid president has made the Bayern Munich winger his biggest dream signing.

    Olise lit up 2025-2026 with a dazzling campaign for Bayern, then carried that form into a stunning World Cup on American, Mexican and Canadian soil.

    His price has soared as a result, and Bayern's board are adamant they want to keep him.

    Every reliable source, though, suggests the German club would rethink their stance for an offer beyond 222 million euros, the figure attached to the most expensive deal in football history.

    Neymar set that benchmark. The Brazilian left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017 when PSG triggered the 222-million-euro release clause in his contract.

    Bayern, then, could sanction a sale of Olise to Real Madrid this summer for anything between 230 and 250 million euros.

    Sign him, and Olise would solve plenty for Los Blancos, as follows:

    * Firstly: he would ease the crisis at right wing, a position crying out for reinforcement.

    * Secondly: he would restore balance across the front line, between the right and left flanks.

    * Thirdly: he would offer fresh creativity in playmaking, taking the load off the Brazilian-French duo of Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe.

    Perez must act fast. He can keep chasing Olise for a record fee, look elsewhere, or trust what he already has in the squad.

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  • Dean Huijsen yamal(C)Getty Images

    Defence: 'uncertainty' surrounds the additional centre-back signing

    Real Madrid have officially signed French centre-back Ibrahima Konate this summer, with Florentino Perez's side landing the defender from Liverpool.

    Konate, 27, joins a Real Madrid back line that already features:

    * 1/ Germany's Antonio Rudiger.

    * 2/ Brazil's Eder Militao.

    * 3/ Spain's Dean Huijsen.

    * 4/ Spain's Raul Asencio.

    Yet the Konate deal may not be enough. Reports in recent weeks claimed Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho wants another defender through the door.

    Several names have surfaced around the Real Madrid first team, among them "Italy's Alessandro Bastoni, Germany's Nico Schlotterbeck and Croatia's Josko Gvardiol".

    Talk of that extra defensive signing has since gone quiet. Nobody knows whether the idea has been scrapped altogether or merely put on hold.

  • Real Madrid CF v Real Oviedo - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Departures File: Major Controversy Surrounding the Future of 5 Madrid Names

    At last. Real Madrid, under the presidency of Florentino Perez, must resolve one of the hottest files in the first-team ranks: the names set to leave officially this summer.

    Reports have clashed over several players, staying or going, as follows:

    * Firstly: Spanish centre-back Raul Asencio.

    * Secondly: French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

    * Thirdly: Argentine winger and playmaker Franco Mastantuono.

    * Fourthly: Moroccan winger Brahim Diaz.

    * Fifthly: Spanish forward Gonzalo Garcia

    The latest reports suggest Real Madrid are weighing up loan moves for Mastantuono and Garcia, while cutting ties permanently with Diaz, Asencio and Camavinga.

    Here's the catch. Offloading Asencio, Diaz, Camavinga and Mastantuono means Los Blancos would have to reinforce central midfield, centre-back and the right wing.

    Losing this many players without signing replacements this summer could stretch the depth of the first-team squad, especially with a punishing calendar and the heavy fatigue of the new 2026-2027 campaign.

    Perez and his board must settle the exit list as quickly as possible, freeing them up to strike alternative deals before the summer window shuts.