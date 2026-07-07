Matt Freese blunders, Christian Pulisic fades and motivated Belgium expose USMNT - Five ways it all went wrong for the Americans in World Cup exit

SEATTLE -- Before getting into it, a little bit of truth: it’s a little silly to overcomplicate this type of postmortem on the U.S. men's national team's loss to Belgium. It's like trying to break down the physics of someone getting hit by a train. There are details worth discussing, sure, but the larger point is pretty obvious: they got hit by a damn train.

That is the best way, metaphorically, to describe the USMNT's World Cup exit. It was sudden and painful, but it wasn’t random. Everything seemed to be going well until, all at once, it wasn’t. One by one, the USMNT's building blocks eroded, resulting in a 4-1 loss that really wasn't even that close.

You don't lose 4-1 because you got a detail or two wrong; you lose like that because the other team is better. That is the simple reality, as hard as it will be for the USMNT to accept. Even manager Mauricio Pochettino acknowledged it.

"Belgium were better than us, and that's it. This was very clear," Pochettino said.

That's why the USMNT is heading home, and Belgium is heading to Los Angeles for the next step in their journey.

But how were they better? How did it all go so wrong for the USMNT? GOAL takes a look...