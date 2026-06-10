From 'hell' to playoff hero: Youssoufa Moukoko's turbulent year after finally leaving BVB

Youssoufa Moukoko secured European football for FC Copenhagen on the final day of the season, scoring the decisive 2-1 goal against Brøndby in stoppage time with a clever backheel from five metres.

Moukoko, normally reserved on social media, proudly shared the moment afterwards. In stoppage time he struck again to seal a 3-1 win and secure Copenhagen's spot in the second qualifying round of the Conference League. That berth came solely thanks to the unique format of Denmark's Superliga, which may seem odd to German fans.

For much of the campaign, however, FCK had been struggling, and Moukoko himself had looked off the pace. The reigning double winners had begun the season with high hopes of building on that success, with the €5 million signing—the club's third most expensive—expected to provide the firepower.

Yet the campaign unravelled: after the main round, the twelve Superliga clubs are split into championship and relegation groups, and FCK's seventh-place finish meant they were relegated to the relegation pool for the first time, having won only eight of 22 matches. Moukoko started 18 of those matches, yet his return of three goals was modest for a marquee signing.