From Guillermo Ochoa’s sixth World Cup to Inter Miami star German Berterame’s snub: Winners and losers from Mexico’s squad announcement

Mexico’s World Cup roster is here, and Javier “Vasco” Aguirre’s final list says as much about trust as it does about form.

El Tri made the announcement official Sunday night with a social media video narrated by Roberto Gomez Bolaños, better known as Chespirito, giving the reveal a nostalgic Mexican touch before the debate began. The 26 names are now set. So is the pressure.

Mexico will open a home World Cup on June 11, and Aguirre has chosen a squad built around experience, recovery bets and young players who could shape the next era.









There is history in the group, starting with Guillermo Ochoa, who is set to become one of only three players to attend six World Cups, alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. There is also risk. Aguirre admitted not every player arrives in the same physical or athletic moment, but insisted this is the best group Mexico could find.

“I have been with the team for 20 months, and in my judgment, this is the best we found,” he said. “We are not bringing everyone in the same physical and athletic moment. We still have days to get them up to speed, but we will try to start fully ready on the 11th.”

That is the tension behind this roster. Mexico has 12 players who were also part of the 2022 World Cup squad, a core that understands the pressure of the stage. But Aguirre also made room for Gilberto Mora, Armando “La Hormiga” Gonzalez, Obed Vargas, Brian Gutierrez and Mateo Chavez, proof that this roster is not only about one tournament. It is also about the bridge to what comes next.

GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from El Tri’s roster release...