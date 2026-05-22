He was referring to Karim Adeyemi, for whom the term 'weapon' has recently acquired a different connotation. Despite Ricken's claim that pace is an "outstanding quality" vital in any tournament, the national coach has omitted the 24-year-old, preferring Maximilian Beier and Jamie Leweling, who offer similar speed.

The omission came as no surprise: even BVB coach Niko Kovac had been relying less on Adeyemi's abilities, a decline not solely caused by the muscle tear he suffered in April.

It is a sharp decline for the 11-cap international in 2026, coming at a time when World Cup qualifiers are at their most critical. Many have already forgotten that Adeyemi enjoyed a strong first half of the season, contributing nine goals (six scored, three assisted) and standing out as Dortmund's most consistent attacking player.