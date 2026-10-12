Former Scotland manager Craig Levein recalls attending bizarre 'church exorcism' with Gordon Brown to sign Marvin Andrews

Upon entering the venue, both Levein and Brown found themselves in the middle of an intense spiritual ceremony. They had to wait as the pastor attempted to rid worshippers of evil spirits. Levein detailed the surreal scenes: "We had chosen an evening to go along when they were casting out demons. The guys are going up on the stage and Pastor Joe is putting his hand on their heads and there is a whole lot of wailing noises going on and he shoves them and they fall backwards. I am sitting there going, 'What the f*** is going on?' I'm there to meet Marvin and there are people falling about and there is about six people lying on the ground. It was the most bizarre evening I have ever had."