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Mark Doyle

Football fans' most hated man? Gianni Infantino's failure to understand the World Cup has turned supporters against FIFA's omnipresent president

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During last December's World Cup draw at the Kennedy Centre in Washington D.C., FIFA president Gianni Infantino was introduced as "football's No.1 fan". Most supporters unsurprisingly scoffed, but Infantino is a football fan. And, just like every football fan, he's never forgotten his first World Cup. It was the 1982 tournament in Spain and, for the Swiss-born son of Italian immigrants, it was "spectacular".

"I was a 12-year-old boy at the time," Infantino told AS in March, "and Italy won it, with Paolo Rossi and that whole team of great players. I remember Alessandro Altobelli scoring a goal in the final. His third goal and the celebrations against Germany were incredible. That Italy team and that moment are engraved in my heart."

It's not difficult to work out why. In his infamous 'Today I feel Qatari' speech ahead of the 2022 World Cup, Infantino revealed that he was bullied as a child growing up in Switzerland for being a red-headed, freckle-faced kid from an Italian background - which only made the Azzurri's success all the more meaningful for him.

However, his longstanding and deep-rooted love of the World Cup only makes it harder to understand why, in his role as president of FIFA, he's allowed a tournament that he believes capable of "bringing people together" to become so divisive and discriminatory.

  • Omar Artan(C)Getty Images

    'Everyone will be welcome...'

    At a press conference in Kenya last August, a South African journalist told Infantino and FIFA vice-president Patrice Motsepe that there was a lot of unease over the World Cup being co-hosted by the United States, "a country where some of us do not feel welcome".

    "I think the onus is on you," the reporter added, "to make sure that Africa and all the other people of the world do not feel outcast, do not feel like they are being made second-class citizens in a world where equality should prevail."

    Infantino insisted that there was no cause for concern over Donald Trump's travel bans and stringent visa restrictions.

    "I think it's important to clarify this, because there is a lot of misconception out there," he argued. "Everyone will be welcome in Canada, Mexico and the United States for the FIFA World Cup next year. There is a process to go through to get visas and so on. But this process will be smooth..." It has been anything but.

    Just three days before the World Cup kicks off, amid a wave of visa rejections among supporters from every corner of the world, Somali referee Omar Artan become the most high-profile figure to date to be denied entry to the U.S. - and, as of yet, without anything resembling an adequate explanation, thus making a mockery of Infantino's claim that the tournament would be open to all.

    "We want to unite the world and we will unite the world. Be positive," Infantino had told the room full of African journalists in Kenya, "and you will see it will be a great, great celebration of the greatest FIFA World Cup ever."

    What we're instead already witnessing is the most exclusive edition ever, the shocking but inevitable consequence of Infantino's incessant pandering to some of the most reprehensible politicians on the planet.

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    'He loves dictators and billionaires'

    When it comes to Infantino, Michel Platini is hardly the most impartial observer, given the Frenchman has just filed a criminal complaint against the FIFA president and five Swiss soccer and prosecution officials in relation to a financial wrongdoing case from 2015.

    However, plenty of people would agree with Platini's personality appraisal of Infantino. "He likes the rich and powerful people, the ones with money," the former France No.10 told The Guardian. "It's his character."

    Indeed, an anonymous member of the FIFA Council told Politico: "The most important thing is that personally I have nothing against Infantino - he is not a crook - but the problem is his self-confidence. He loves dictators and billionaires. When he sees people with money, he melts."

    Infantino and his supporters - of which there are still many in FIFA - would argue that wooing the rich and the famous is part of his job remit, which is essentially to raise as much money as possible for its 211 affiliated member associations to be pumped back into the game.

    When he was elected in 2016, Infantino promised to increase development funds, and FIFA's annual revenue has increased eightfold over the past decade thanks in no small part to the way in which Infantino has secured unprecedented levels of investment from the likes of Saudi Arabia. His grand plan to expand the World Cup to 48 teams is also set to generate a record-breaking $9 billion for the game's governing body.

    However, the way in which all of this money is being generated has done little to help Infantino to realise another of his election promises: "To restore the image of FIFA".

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    Football's Nero

    Eleven years after Sepp Blatter's reign as FIFA president was brought to an unceremonious end by a series of corruption scandals, there is a widespread belief that while Infantino has got the organisation's accounts in order, he is now operating with complete impunity and total disregard for the game, its players and its supporters. FIFPRO president Sergio Marchi even went so far as to compare Infantino to the infamous Roman emperor Nero before last summer's Club World Cup.

    Infantino has always insisted that he has no issue with being crucified by critics, but it's clear that he finds the constant questioning of the way in which he is running FIFA upsetting.

    "I don't understand why some of you are so mean," he told journalists at a FIFA Congress in Rwanda in 2023. "Why? Why? I don't get it. We work hard, I work hard, the whole FIFA team works hard. We don't steal, we don't profit.

    "Maybe I don't speak so much to the media, but it's how I am, and anyway, it's much better that you write about football, and not football administrators. I can tell you that FIFA is about football, not about money."

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    'Monopoly over ticket sales'

    It was a ludicrous claim from a man who approved the introduction of 'dynamic pricing' and a 30 percent fee on resold tickets for the World Cup, blatant attempts to fleece fans for as much of their money as possible - and yet moves that Infantino has not only staunchly defended, but also made light of.

    “If some people put on the resale market, some tickets for the final at $2 million, number one it doesn’t mean that the tickets cost $2m," Infantino said at a conference in Beverly Hills. “And number two it doesn’t mean that somebody will buy these tickets. And if somebody buys a ticket for the final for $2m, I will personally bring him a hotdog and a Coke to make sure that he has a great experience!

    "But we have to look at the market – we are in the market in which entertainment is the most developed in the world. So, we have to apply market rates. In the U.S. it is permitted to resell tickets as well. So if you were to sell tickets at a price which is too low, these tickets will be resold at a much higher price.

    "And as a matter of fact, even though some people are saying that the ticket prices we have are high, they still end up on the resale market at an even higher price, more than double of our price."

    This was a shameful abdication of responsibility from Infantino, with the man crowned 'The King of Soccer' by Trump taking a page out of the ultimate capitalist's playbook by arguing that the market must always be allowed to decide the value of any commodity.

    The bottom line, of course, is that the vast, vast majority of fans have been priced out of attending matches, and Football Supporters Europe (FSE) also pointed out that, "FIFA holds a monopoly over ticket sales for the 2026 World Cup and has used that power to impose conditions on fans that would never be acceptable in a competitive market... The reality is that FIFA's unfair ticket practices leave loyal fans with no other choice - pay up or lose out."

  • FIFA World Cup 2026 Official DrawGetty Images Sport

    Peace prize for a war-monger

    Funnily enough, Trump even admitted that he wouldn't pay the reported $1,000 (£736) required to watch his country's tournament-opener against Paraguay - which only further highlighted the way in which the U.S. president has ended up making a complete fool out of his FIFA counterpart.

    Infantino has spent the past two years massaging Trump's ego - and to such a ludicrous extent that it's led to allegations of him breaking FIFA's political neutrality. As well as borrowing slogans from the anti-immigrant 'Make America Great Again' movement, Infantino also took the unilateral decision to give Trump a peace prize at the World Cup draw that even made some of his most ardent supporters uneasy.

    "We want to see hope, we want to see unity, we want to see a future," Infantino told the U.S. president last December. "This is what we want to see from a leader and you definitely deserve the first FIFA Peace Prize."

    Trump has since started an illegal war on Iran, meaning the United States is set to become the first country in World Cup history to be bombing one of the participating nations in between hosting the tournament. It's a farcical situation, and one all of Infantino's own making.

    He's has repeatedly preached keeping politics out of football, and yet has laid the foundations for the most politicised World Cup of all time - which is quite the achievement given the way in which the likes of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, the Argentine military junta, Russian president Vladimir Putin and the Qatari monarchy tried to use previous editions to push their own agendas.

    Trump, though, has been given free reign to do as he pleases and has effectively blocked fans from four nations from even attending the tournament (Iran, Haiti, Senegal and Ivory Coast), while also effectively forcing the Iran team to base themselves in Mexico even though they're playing all three of their group games in the U.S..

  • Business Leaders Speak At The Semafor World Economy SummitGetty Images News

    Backlash

    One cannot help but wonder, then, how Infantino really feels as his World Cup is about to get under way. For example, does football's No.1 fan still feel "African", as he did four years ago? Presumably not, given how little sympathy he seems to have for those unable to get into the U.S. - let alone buy an overpriced ticket for the tournament.

    But Infantino might be worried about what the incessant controversy might do to his hopes of re-election next year? He'll obviously retain the support of the majority of money-motivated executives, but the World Cup was meant to be Infantino's crowning glory and his status as 'The King of Soccer' has instead been ironically undermined by the very man that bestowed that nickname upon him.

    There is a chance, then, that Infantino will pay a heavy price for generating record revenue for FIFA. Before last summer's ill-advised Club World Cup he said that "football belongs to the people" - and yet he's spent the past year trying to take it away from them. There was never any chance of that going unnoticed.

    A backlash was always inevitable, and despite urging African journalist to be positive about the World Cup, the build-up has been nothing but negative for Infantino. The attorney generals of New York and New Jersey have just launched an investigation into the ticketing practices, Africa's top referee has been turned away along with so many supporters from across the continent, and the FairSquare advocacy group has launched a campaign to 'Reboot FIFA'.

    In a way, though, Infantino has actually achieved one of his original objectives. He wanted the 2026 World Cup to bring football fans together and that's what it's done. Those that truly love the tournament like Infantino once did as a child are now united in their hatred of the man now running it - and ruining it.