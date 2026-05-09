Food trucks, marches to the match, and the best scarves in the league - Why Seattle Sounders have one of the most passionate fanbases in MLS

There are loads of good fans in MLS - for all kinds of reasons. Some of the founding clubs started strong and have stuck around. Some of the newer guys have come in, established themselves, and bred their own traditions quickly.

Seattle doesn’t quite fall into either category. Sure, they’re an expansion franchise that started play in 2009. But they have a longer history than that. The original Sounders, of the now-defunct NASL, played in front of tens of thousands of fans from 1974 to 1983. So, by now, they feel a bit older. Something has grown here, something that takes inspiration from Europe yet is certainly unique.

The Sounders still technically play their football in an NFL stadium. But the atmosphere, vibe, and noise there make it feel like a tiny enclosed space you’d find anywhere in Europe. Seattle, in short, can support like the best of them.

In Seattle, matchday starts long before kickoff. For Matchday Ready presented by Dawn, we linked up with Elischa Edouard to see how the party comes together - and how it gets cleaned up. With Dawn Powerwash, tackling post-grill grease is no longer a chore. It’s as simple as spray, wipe, rinse, cutting through 99 percent of grease and grime in half the time. Because in Seattle, the focus should stay on the food, the fans, and the football - not the cleanup.

Yet, what makes Seattle’s fans truly special - what separates them from the rest? GOAL takes a deeper look, hitting the scene to see how supporters keep their looks sharp week after week.