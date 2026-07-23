On the other side of the coin, critic Abdulaziz Al-Muraisel took aim at Al-Hilal's management over the fee they offered West Ham to land Crysencio Summerville, who joined up with the Netherlands national team as a replacement for the injured Jeremie Frimpong.

Al-Muraisel wrote in his message on X: "West Ham are financially embroiled in an abnormal way. Their pre-tax losses reached 104.2 million pounds sterling in the 2024-2025 season (the largest loss in their modern history), compared to a profit of 57 million in the previous season. Revenues fell to around 226-228 million pounds, and they have unpaid transfer debts amounting to 196 million pounds (around 110 million due within a year).

They have external loans of 124 million pounds from broadcasting rights and media financing (89 million drawn), in addition to banking facilities from Barclays (40 million), with total credit facilities of around 164 million, negative net assets (a deficit of around 216 million pounds), and a very high debt ratio (more than 170% in some reports).

It is true the club is not entirely "bankrupt" thanks to wealthy owners (David Sullivan and Daniel Kretinsky), but it is in a difficult position that requires urgent measures, such as selling players or additional financing. The situation is worse than it was a few years ago, due to heavy spending on deals without good sporting results.

Therefore, some of the solutions must be selling the contracts of certain players. So, a limited club that wants to sell, is it not supposed that you obtain the player you want for a sum less than 65 million euros plus 13 million euros in add-ons?"



