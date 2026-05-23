More news and articles on FC Bayern:
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- Could Nübel facilitate a dream transfer for the club?
- A controversial move to FC Bayern still rankles with VfB Stuttgart.
More news and articles on FC Bayern:
FC Bayern's interest in Yann Bisseck is intensifying. Fabrizio Romano previously revealed that the German record champions were monitoring the 25-year-old centre-back's situation at Inter Milan, though he was not the only defensive target. Now *La Gazzetta dello Sport* has added fresh details.
According to the report, Inter have placed a €40 million valuation on the German international, who will not be travelling to the World Cup, and have already identified two potential replacements. One is Tarik Muharemovic of Sassuolo, a product of Juventus' academy who is widely regarded as a rising star. The second option is Oumar Solet of Udinese, who has long been linked with a move to the Nerazzurri.
Francesco Acerbi and Matteo Darmian are still expected to leave this summer, while Alessandro Bastoni now looks set to stay after a move to Barcelona fell through.
The 25-year-old has recently switched agents to Giovanni Branchini, feeding the rumour mill, and has established himself in the back three alongside Manuel Akanji and Bastoni under new manager Cristian Chivu after a difficult start to the season. However, should Inter press ahead with signing Muharemovic and Solet, they would need to raise funds. La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Inter would not block Bisseck's exit, despite his contract running until 2029, because the club needs funds to complete those signings.
Bayern have been focusing on right-back, with Givairo Read of Feyenoord Rotterdam their top target, but centre-back could now come into focus. Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah remain first-choice, yet there is scope for change behind them.
On the one hand, Min-Jae Kim has long been earmarked for sale and is expected to depart for €25 million, per kicker, with Fenerbahce already in talks. Hiroki Ito could also leave after two injury-hit seasons if a suitable offer arrives, with tz reporting a €20 million asking price.
Bisseck is seen as a potential double-solution: he can slot in at centre-back or, if needed, slide over to right-back.
A similar scenario – but on the left – could emerge if Bayern pursued Josko Gvardiol from Manchester City. Sport1 claims the Croatian is considering a summer exit and views Bayern as an attractive destination.
However, Bayern already have Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah and Alphonso Davies nailed down for the long term at centre-back and left-back, so the move would need careful weighing. Internal doubts over Davies's fitness have opened space for Konrad Laimer and Josip Stanisic to impress as cover. Beyond these options, Bayern are also monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt centre-back Nathaniel Brown.
FC Bayern supporters, speaking through their umbrella group Club Nr. 12, have condemned the DFB for what they call "exorbitant prices" for the cup final against VfB Stuttgart. They single out the €45 ticket in the cheapest fan category, noting that it is pricier than comparable seats at UEFA finals. Moreover, this cheapest category was allocated only two of the 169 blocks in Berlin's Olympic Stadium—by far the smallest allocation.
"If, as a result, the majority of fans from both clubs could only be offered tickets for €80, €150 or even €195, the officially proclaimed fan category for €45 is nothing more than a fig leaf. To label this as a fan category at a price of €45 is cynical in any case," states the press release, which grows even more scathing as it continues."An association still struggling for social acceptance thus repeatedly demonstrates, despite assurances to the contrary, that it is as far removed as possible from the reality of life for many ordinary fans, whose daily lives are already subject to significant cost increases in many areas, whilst at the same time the money available (e.g. income) is not keeping pace, or is falling far short of doing so."
Finally, the umbrella group notes that the DFB recently condemned FIFA's own "astronomical" World Cup ticket prices. "I also take a critical view of the pricing policy. Football stands for identity and community; it should also be affordable for average earners," DFB President Bernd Neuendorf told Welt am Sonntag.
"The DFB, which recently criticised FIFA's exorbitant prices, is once again failing to lead by example on its own doorstep," concluded Club No. 12.
|Fixture
|Match
|Competition
|23 May
|FC Bayern vs VfB Stuttgart
|DFB Cup
|25 July
|SV Wehen Wiesbaden v FC Bayern (friendly)
|Friendly
|4 August
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|7 August
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|15 August
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|Friendly