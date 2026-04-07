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Oliver Maywurm

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FC Bayern Munich reportedly tried to stop it! Real Madrid are banking on a special bonus in their home match against FCB

Champions League
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich

When Real Madrid take on FC Bayern Munich, the atmosphere at the Bernabéu will be particularly electric.

Real Madrid are banking on a special bonus in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash against FC Bayern Munich.

  • Real Madrid have obtained permission from UEFA to close the roof of the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu during Tuesday evening’s match (9pm in the live ticker). Real hope this will create an even more electric atmosphere, as the cheers from the home fans will be even louder than usual thanks to the roof covering the vast arena. The atmosphere created by the 84,000 spectators in the legendary stadium is set to become even more intimidating for the visitors from Munich.

    According to Spanish media reports, Bayern are even said to have asked UEFA to prevent the roof from being closed and to play with the roof open instead. However, the FCB denied any such request to Sport1. Such a request would likely have had little chance of success anyway, as UEFA usually leaves the decision to play with the roof open or closed to the home clubs.

    Moreover, it was pouring with rain in Madrid shortly before kick-off, which makes closing the roof sensible even from a neutral perspective.

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  • Sport-Club Freiburg v FC Bayern München - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Real Madrid sent Bayern Munich tumbling into the depths of despair in 2024 with the roof closed

    Incidentally, Real had also decided to close the stadium roof during Munich’s most recent visit to the Spanish capital in early May 2024. The Blancos posted a photo from that match on X on Monday evening.

    At the time, the closed roof brought Real luck. In the second leg of the 2023/24 Champions League semi-final, the Madrid side celebrated their dramatic progression to the final of Europe’s premier club competition. After a 2-2 draw in the first leg, it initially looked as though Bayern would progress when Alphonso Davies put the FCB ahead in the 68th minute. They held on until shortly before the end, before Joselu equalised in the 88th minute.

    Instead of extra time, Bayern’s dream of reaching the final was dashed before the end of normal time, as Joselu struck again in the first minute of stoppage time. The striker, who moved to Al-Gharafa in Qatar the following summer, scored the winner in a 2-1 victory for the hosts, sending Real through to the final. There, as is well known, the Spaniards prevailed 2-0 against Borussia Dortmund to lift the trophy for the 15th time.

  • FC Bayern are slight favourites against Real Madrid

    This year, manager Álvaro Arbeloa’s side are determined to win their 16th Champions League title. This would be all the more significant given that the Champions League could be Real’s last remaining chance of winning a trophy this season.

    In the Copa del Rey, they suffered a sensational defeat in the round of 16 in mid-January against second-tier side Albacete; in LaLiga, following last Saturday’s surprise 1-2 defeat at relegation-threatened RCD Mallorca, Real are already seven points behind league leaders Barcelona with eight matchdays remaining.

    Although Real are considered to have a good chance in this quarter-final clash, largely due to their successful history in Europe’s premier club competition, Bayern are slight favourites given their outstanding form. “For me, the most important thing is that we are fully focused on the toughest game you can have in Europe. In my mind, I simply want us to win, for the team not to be afraid here and to show what we’re capable of,” said FCB manager Vincent Kompany at Monday’s press conference.

    In Madrid, Bayern are looking to secure a strong starting position for the second leg, which takes place in Munich next Wednesday. In the semi-finals, the winner of this tie will face either defending champions Paris Saint-Germain or Liverpool FC – and thus, in any case, another giant of European football.

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  • The line-ups for Bayern Munich and Real Madrid

    Real Madrid line-up:


    GOAL

    Andriy Lunin

    DEFENCE

    Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rüdiger, Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras

    MIDFIELD

    Fede Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Thiago Pitarch, Arda Güler

    ATTACK

    Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior


    FC Bayern line-up:


    GOALKEEPER

    Manuel Neuer

    DEFENCE

    Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Josip Stanisic

    MIDFIELD

    Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic – Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, Luis Diaz

    ATTACK

    Harry Kane


  • Real Madrid v FC Bayern München: Semi-final Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24Getty Images Sport

    FC Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid: The last 5 encounters


    Date

    Competition

    Match

    18 April 2017

    Champions League, quarter-final (second leg)

    Real Madrid vs. FC Bayern 4–2 a.e.t.

    25 April 2018

    Champions League, semi-final (first leg)

    FC Bayern vs. Real Madrid 1–2

    1 May 2018

    Champions League, semi-final (second leg)

    Real Madrid vs. FC Bayern 2–2

    30 April 2024

    Champions League, semi-final (first leg)

    FC Bayern vs. Real Madrid 2–2

    8 May 2024

    Champions League, semi-final (second leg)

    Real Madrid vs. FC Bayern 2–1


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Real Madrid
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