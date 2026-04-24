Winning the Champions League would not only be a sporting landmark for Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany; it would also be highly lucrative.

According to Sport Bild, his contract includes a substantial bonus for success in Europe’s premier club competition, worth a cool €1 million if he lifts the trophy at the end of May.

After their dramatic quarter-final win over Real Madrid, Kompany and his side now face Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals. The first leg is scheduled for next Tuesday in Paris, with the return fixture eight days later in Munich.

Should they reach the final, Bayern would face either Arsenal or Atlético Madrid. The showpiece final is scheduled for 30 May in Budapest, Hungary.

Having already secured the Bundesliga title, Kompany’s side have now bagged the first trophy of what has been an outstanding season so far. Having reached the DFB-Pokal final alongside their Champions League semi-final spot following Wednesday’s 2-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen, FCB are even in with a chance of the treble.