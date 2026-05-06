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More news and articles on FC Bayern:
Bara Sapoko Ndiaye looks set for a long-term future at FC Bayern. According to tz, the club will sign the loan midfielder from partner academy Gambino Stars Africa on a permanent deal this summer and may even include the 18-year-old in the first-team squad for next season.
Manager Vincent Kompany is said to be a driving force behind the move, having first spotted the 18-year-old during a friendly against Grasshoppers Zurich and publicly advocating for his signing.
Ndiaye had already spent two months training with Bayern's reserves and U19s in 2025, then completed pre-season with Grasshoppers, who are indirectly linked to the Red&Gold network via majority ownership by Bayern's partner Los Angeles FC.
A subsequent friendly against Bayern proved pivotal: under Kompany he trained regularly with the first team from winter onwards, made his Bundesliga debut in mid-April despite injury setbacks, and has since appeared four times, twice from the start.
Sporting director Christoph Freund told the club magazine 51, "Week after week, we see how he adapts better and better. He has quickly become a valuable part of the team." Kompany, for his part, lauded the midfielder's pace, noting that he clocked a club-record 36 km/h in training. "Things are going well for him," the head coach concluded.
Freund also rates his rapid integration off the pitch just as highly: "He's a great character, popular in the dressing room, and he works hard. Communication was important to him from day one, and settling in quickly is no small feat."
His integration has been eased by the fact that several Bayern players are fluent in French, with Dayot Upamecano taking the midfielder under his wing; the pair have already shared several meals. Upamecano is "like an older brother" to him, says Bara, and the pair even share a familial link: their mothers both come from the same town in Guinea-Bissau.
Paris Saint-Germain's official matchday squad for Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg against FC Bayern has raised eyebrows with at least one selection.
As expected, the injured Achraf Hakimi, Lucas Chevalier and Quentin Ndjantou are absent. However, the reigning Champions League winners have included no fewer than four goalkeepers in their squad.
Matvey Safonov will start, with Renato Marin replacing Chevalier. Rounding out the quartet are 18-year-old Arthur Vignaud and 20-year-old Bilal Laurendon.
CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen is counting on the Allianz Arena to be a fortress for the Champions League semi-final second leg between Bayern Munich and defending champions Paris Saint-Germain. Manager Vincent Kompany is "absolutely right" to rally the supporters: "We need every voice on Wednesday. We need 100 per cent 'Mia san Mia', total solidarity from our Bayern family, and as many fans as possible in red," Dreesen told the club's website.
"The Allianz Arena," he added, "is hard to storm – and that's exactly what Paris should feel from the first whistle. It's only half-time. Now we must unite for a great European night in Munich."
Despite Sunday's 4-5 thriller in Paris, he warned the squad to stay humble yet confident: "We cannot let up for a single second. I'm confident: we've scored 85 goals at the Allianz Arena this season, 20 of them in the Champions League alone."
He also insists that Bayern will not abandon their attacking principles. "We want to reach the final – and to do that, we have to thrill the football world once again against this immensely strong Paris side," he added.
Even so, the club's Champions League campaign has already been a resounding success. According to Dreesen, the quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid (4-3) drew almost a billion global viewers, while the first clash with PSG had "broken all streaming records". Both games also delivered "over five million new followers" for Bayern.
"When FC Bayern is being discussed so intensively even in the US and in major international media, it shows that global interest in FC Bayern has reached a new dimension," said Dreesen. "That is important for our fans, but of course also for our partners and sponsors."
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Wednesday, 6 May
|FC Bayern vs. Paris Saint-Germain
|Champions League
|Saturday, 9 May
|VfL Wolfsburg v FC Bayern
|Bundesliga
|Saturday, 16 May
|FC Bayern - 1. FC Köln
|Bundesliga
|Saturday, 23 May
|FC Bayern - VfB Stuttgart
|DFB Cup