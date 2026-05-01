FC Bayern Munich news and rumours: This would be a massive transfer coup. The club is said to be monitoring the situation of a German international

Arsenal striker Kai Havertz is reportedly being monitored by FC Bayern Munich.

According to English journalist and Arsenal insider Charles Watts, who previously worked for SPOX's sister site GOAL, the Bavarians are one of several top clubs monitoring Havertz's situation at the Gunners. So far, however, their interest has not taken concrete form.

Havertz's contract at Arsenal runs until 2028, and the report claims the club would consider selling the German international if the right offer arrives. When fit, he is a key figure under Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta; nevertheless, the former Leverkusen forward has been hampered by injuries over the past 18 months. He is currently sidelined with a muscle injury picked up in last weekend's 1-0 win over Newcastle, although the problem is not expected to threaten his place in Julian Nagelsmann's World Cup plans.

While the versatile forward could add genuine quality at the Allianz Arena, any move would represent a significant financial outlay. Should the Gunners sanction a sale, they would likely demand at least the €75 million they paid Chelsea in 2023.

For now, though, Bayern are reported to be focusing more urgently on signing a new winger. Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon is said to be their top target, with Fabrizio Romano claiming two additional players are on the club's shortlist—though he stopped short of naming them. The Athletic has separately linked RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande, and either move would still require a hefty fee.