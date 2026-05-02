FC Bayern Munich News and Rumours – "I love this player": FCB identified as a far more affordable option than Anthony Gordon

Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund has hinted that an agreement for captain Manuel Neuer to stay on for another season is close. "It's 1 May; the campaign won't last forever, so talks are underway. They're positive, but there's nothing to announce yet," he said on Friday.
"It is not the case that everything is already settled and signed," the Austrian added. Nevertheless, Bayern are in talks with Neuer and his agent Thomas Kroth, who was spotted at the club's training ground on Thursday. "We have met several times already. It won't drag on indefinitely."
The 40-year-old captain is expected to mentor his designated successor, Jonas Urbig, allowing the youngster to play more matches, as he did again on Saturday (3:30 pm, Sky) against 1. FC Heidenheim.
"Manu is of an advanced age and is passing on his experience; he's still in superb shape, playing really well – and Jonas is benefiting hugely from this, having performed very, very well," said the sporting director. The record champions acknowledge that it is "not so easy" to "make this transition" after the Neuer era; "that is a challenge". However, the fact that Neuer can help with this is "something special".
After Tuesday's 2-0 cup semi-final win at Leverkusen, Neuer himself acknowledged that he was leaning towards extending his stay in Munich. "I'm not announcing anything right now, but things are looking good," he said.
Neuer explained his statement by saying he still feels very much at home at FC Bayern. "It's not just the players on the pitch; it's the entire squad and the club. You can tell that something has been built. It's the second season under Vincent Kompany. We all benefit from one another. At the moment, it's a lot of fun."
(SID)