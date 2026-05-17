Lothar Matthäus, the record holder for international caps, has linked Manchester City centre-back Josko Gvardiol with a move to FC Bayern Munich. Matthäus even claimed that concrete steps had already been taken by FCB.

"I have my eye on a player and I've heard that Bayern have already made initial enquiries. A former Bundesliga player from Leipzig who currently plays for Manchester City, a left-back/centre-back," Matthäus said on Sky ahead of Bayern's Bundesliga match against 1. FC Köln on Saturday, before confirming that he meant Gvardiol.

Bayern already possess a well-established centre-back partnership of the highest calibre in Jonathan Tah and Dayot Upamecano. A spot in the heart of defence could open up if Min-jae Kim, currently third-choice centre-back and long linked with a move away, departs. Whether Gvardiol is genuinely in the frame to challenge Tah and Upamecano is uncertain.

After all, the 24-year-old is determined to start regularly, and City paid a club-record €90 million to RB Leipzig for him in 2023, so any summer move would be costly given his contract runs until 2028.

Gvardiol made his international breakthrough at Leipzig, making 87 appearances for RB between 2021 and 2023. At City he is usually a first-team regular, though the Croatian was sidelined from early January to early May with a broken tibia, and only returned in this week's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

What could make the former Leipzig man especially appealing to Bayern is his left foot, a trait neither Tah nor Upamecano possesses, plus his ability to slot in at left-back if needed.