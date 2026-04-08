The incident ignited an immediate storm of protest on the pitch and, predictably, a fierce debate on social media. Romanian referee Istvan Kovacs let play continue, and video assistant referee Christian Dingert from Thallichtenberg chose not to intervene.

One reason they did not penalise the handball: the ball had not yet left the six-yard box, so Musso’s action was not a pass but a mere manoeuvre to reach his teammate before the goal kick.

As DAZN commentator Freddy Harder pointed out, goalkeepers typically roll the ball back to signal that the set piece is not yet underway, and in this case Lamine Yamal, a lively home-side winger, was already lurking on the edge of the box, ready to press high and disrupt any slow restart. The incident underscores the fine line referees must navigate when interpreting dynamic goal-kick sequences. While the letter of Law 14 demands clear possession before a goal kick is considered “taken”, the spirit of play often hinges on intent, momentum and the need to keep attacks flowing. Had Kovacs or Dingert ruled otherwise, the match’s balance could have tilted instantly, reminding fans that, in football, millimetres and split-second judgements can transform a routine clearance into a match-defining controversy. For now, the debate rages on social media, but on the pitch the decision stood: no foul, no penalty, and play on.