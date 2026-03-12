adidas/GOAL
Fashion FC have done it again! Arsenal & adidas link up with PLACES+FACES for new collection celebrating London culture
Arsenal's ode to the capital
Keeping it close to home, Arsenal have teamed up with the London-based lifestyle brand for a new drop that is certain to catch the eye, joining the dots between football, fashion, community and individuality "through the lens" of the capital city. PLACES+FACES were the perfect people to help with that - a label that always has London's culture richness at the heart of its output.
The campaign features Gunners stars Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke and Riccardo Calafiori, alongside significant cultural figures like singer Joy Crookes and everyday people in some familiar settings, tapping into the capital's unique energy and once again leaning into the passionate fanbase's deep love of the club.
- adidas
Collection oozes class
The classy new collection with PLACES+FACES features utilitarian styling in the form of long and short-sleeve shirts, a track jacket, tracksuit bottoms, shorts, a graphic tee and a hooded GORE-TEX jacket, alongside a raft of slick accessories. A familiar colour palette draws from the reds and burgundies that are synonymous with Arsenal, contrasted with black and elevated with striking graphic prints and reflective detailing.
Prints that go hard
It's a capsule that's certain to get you noticed on the terraces. The shirts and satin-look track jacket feature a near-all-over 'AFCP+F' print in a gothic red typeface on a black base, with adidas Originals' trefoil centred on the chest and the Arsenal canon on each shoulder alongside a cherub. Those motifs are repeated on the GORE-TEX jacket and hoodie.
- adidas
Fashion FC strike again
Since Arsenal re-signed with adidas as their kit and apparel supplier in 2019, the two brands have been pretty much unstoppable together. The club has become a juggernaut in the fashion space, with countless collaborations and streetwear releases over the past seven years, with this just the latest example. Their lucrative partnership still has four years to run, and you'd expect that to be extended, to there is plenty more to come.
The Arsenal x adidas x PLACES+FACES collection is available to buy now from Arsenal's official store and at adidas.co.uk/arsenal.
