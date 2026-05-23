AFP
Ex-Arsenal and France star says rejecting Real Madrid offer to stay at Gunners is only regret of his career
The Madrid move that never was
Vieira established himself as one of the premier midfielders in world football during his nine-year stint in north London, winning three Premier League titles. His dominance at Highbury naturally attracted the attention of Real Madrid during their 'Galacticos' era, but despite a multi-year pursuit from the Spanish giants, a move never materialised.
Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Vieira confessed that his loyalty to Arsenal ultimately stopped him from joining the biggest club in the world. "I regret only one thing. Not going to Real Madrid. They proposed it to me for four years in a row, when I was at Arsenal. The last year I said yes, all the agreements were closed, but then I thought better of it. I loved Arsenal too much," the former France international explained.
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A meeting with Florentino Perez
During that period, club president Florentino Perez pushed hard to add Vieira to a star-studded squad. Vieira later recalled a subsequent encounter with the Madrid chief that highlighted just how close he came to wearing the famous white shirt.
Recounting the meeting, Vieira said: "When I went to Madrid as an ambassador for Manchester City, he brought me a front-page article from Marca about the signing. He told me: You were the only player who rejected Real Madrid." This admission underscores the rare nature of his decision, as very few players in that era turned down the opportunity to join the Spanish capital's star-studded project.
Lessons learned from Mourinho
Vieira has thrown his weight behind José Mourinho amid intense speculation linking the legendary manager with a high-profile return to Real Madrid. The former midfielder believes that Mourinho’s unique blend of tactical discipline and uncompromising authority makes him uniquely qualified to handle the immense egos inside the Bernabeu, saying: "He could be the right man; he knows how to deal with champions."
Vieira shared a specific story from 2009 that changed his perspective: "Mourinho told me what I didn't want to hear. I'll tell you an anecdote. March 2009, Manchester United-Inter match. I was coming back from an injury, and Mourinho told me: I need you in the starting eleven; you will play 60 minutes. After four minutes, I lost track of Vidic, who scored, and at half-time I saw the changes on the board: me out, Muntari in. The next day, I went to his office; he hadn't kept his promise of 60 minutes. And he told me: You didn't play well; I have to do what's best for the team. Today, as a coach, I say he was right."
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Vieira's future and Premier League praise
Currently looking for his next challenge in management, Vieira expressed a strong desire to return to Serie A, citing "unfinished business" in Italy. He also took the time to praise current Arsenal star Declan Rice, noting the similarities between his own game and the England international's selfless approach to the midfield role.
"When we won, 22 years ago, I never thought I would have to wait so long. And I tell you, Declan Rice is like me: he plays for the team, not for himself," Vieira noted.
Looking ahead to the Champions League final, he added a tip for the Gunners' future European ambitions: "I think there will be goals, but not a 1-0. If PSG play as openly as they did against Bayern, they will take risks. And I've changed my mind: now I will support Arsenal."