Ex-Arsenal & Wales star Aaron Ramsey announces retirement from football in emotional statement

Taking to social media to confirm his decision, Ramsey expressed deep gratitude to Welsh supporters and the clubs that defined his 19-year career. Ramsey highlighted the collective effort of the managers and family who facilitated his rise from Cardiff City to the pinnacle of European football.

In an emotional retirement statement, he wrote: "This has not been an easy decision to make. After a lot of consideration, I have decided to retire from football. Firstly, I want to start with Wales. It has been my privilege to wear the Welsh shirt and experience so many incredible moments in it. It would not have been possible without the incredible input of all the managers I have played under and all the staff who have helped me in many ways.

"To the Red Wall. You have been there through thick and thin! You have been there through the highs and lows, and you have been an essential and indispensable part of our success. I can't thank you enough. We've been through everything together and it's been an honour to represent you. Diolch.

"Secondly, thank you to all the clubs I've been lucky enough to play for. Thank you to all the managers and staff that have helped me be able to live my dream and play at the highest level. And a huge thank you to my wife and children and all my family. Without you by my side throughout, none of this would have been possible."