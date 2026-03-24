Even the club’s own city has taken legal action against it! Perhaps the most dramatic rollercoaster ride in German football

Following their spectacular relegation from the 3. Liga, Türkgücü spent three years playing in the Bavarian Regionalliga. The long-standing stadium issue remained unresolved. The club’s local sports ground on Heinrich-Wieland-Straße in Perlach is unsuitable for matches at Regionalliga level or above, and suitable alternative venues are few and far between in Munich.

Since the start of their rise through the ranks, Türkgücü have played most of their home matches at the Grünwalder Stadium, which is too large, too expensive and, moreover, overburdened (not only by TSV 1860). In the 3rd Division, some matches took place at the Olympic Stadium, which, however, had to remain mostly empty due to Covid-19 restrictions. In the Regionalliga, Türkgücü returned at times to the historic Dantestadion – thereby fulfilling a long-cherished dream, at least for Germany’s groundhoppers.

Groundhoppers are football fans who want to watch as many matches as possible in different and, ideally, very special stadiums. Stadiums like the Dantestadion, where no football matches had been played for more than 20 years. Groundhoppers flocked there from near and far, consistently making up a significant proportion of the crowd at Türkgücü’s home matches at the Dantestadion, and were even welcomed by the stadium announcer on occasion.