In their final three matches against Borussia Mönchengladbach, Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen, Borussia Dortmund must collect five points to hit their target—a haul that would equal their best campaign in seven years, when Lucien Favre's side racked up 76 points in 2018/19.

At the same time, Kovac emphasised that, while he was "very satisfied with my team's development over the past 15 months", at a certain point it would be down to the players alone to decide the outcome of a match, thereby alluding to the perennial debate about Dortmund's mentality. "As a manager, you can lead a team to a certain point; beyond that, it's down to the players."

In that regard, FC Bayern have a decisive advantage, Kovac explained. "What we perhaps lack a little is what Bayern have in abundance: an incredibly strong squad with many exceptional individual talents." The German record champions, with their 100-goal striking trio of Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz, are "particularly successful in combining the attractive with the successful. 113 goals in 31 games is extraordinary. Not even the richest clubs in England can offer that at the moment. You have to acknowledge that without envy."

However, the Croatian does not believe the Westphalians have exhausted their tactical potential. "We have great footballers, great quality; we are playing close to our maximum this season. Nevertheless, I see in our daily work that we still have room to grow. Some things take time, and that's something we have very little of today." Kovac added, "You build appeal on a foundation of stability; the other way around is harder. We work to be successful. No one ever won a title by talking."

Kovac also insists that Dortmund's pursuit of a first league title since 2012 is compatible with its financial objectives: "BVB were on the brink of the German title in 2023 and reached the Champions League final in 2024. Of course, participation in the Champions League is hugely important financially, but this goal does not preclude others that go beyond it," he concluded.