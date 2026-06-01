European Women's Player of the Year: Alexia Putellas, Khadija Shaw and GOAL's top 30 footballers of the 2025-26 season - ranked

There were some interesting stories in the domestic campaigns, too, as Manchester City won the Women's Super League for the first time in 10 years and Brighton reached the FA Cup final, even if it was as you were in Spain, France and Germany, where Barcelona, Lyon and Bayern Munich, respectively, all won domestic trebles.
Take nothing away from those dominant forces, though, whose stars sparkled wonderfully to deliver entertainment and quality aplenty. Unsurprisingly, those clubs are well-represented as GOAL counts down the 30 best players in European women's football from the 2025-26 season...