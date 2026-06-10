€120 million a year! Real Madrid secures "the most important deal in the history of football"

For weeks, Los Blancos have been in the spotlight, and on Wednesday president Pérez kept the big announcements coming. Real have extended their long-standing partnership with kit supplier adidas until at least 2034. According to *as*, the deal will net the Madrid club 120 million euros per year.

In the subsequent press release, Perez described it as the "most important deal in the history of football". According to the club, the deal will help fund one of its "most wonderful" eras over the past three decades. adidas CEO Björn Gulden hailed "one of the longest and most successful partnerships in sport" and said he was "extremely proud" to remain part of the story.

The club has also recently extended its deal with main sponsor Emirates until 2031, another lucrative move that will boost sponsorship income from €70–80 million to €100 million per year, with Emirates set to become the primary backer of the club's basketball division as well.