Elkann is selling everything, but is revitalising Juventus: the significance of his faith in Spalletti and the transfer market

In his letter to Exor shareholders, John Elkann also had words to say about Juventus, one of the very few entities within the Agnelli/Elkann empire still physically based in Italy following the sale of so many assets. The world is changing, and so are the interests and horizons of the Turin-based dynasty, which has always been linked to Fiat and the automotive industry but is now looking towards a future that is increasingly less industrial and increasingly more financial.





In this context, Juventus remains, for now, a firm anchor to the past and a vision for the future, even for John Elkann, who in recent months had firmly denied the possibility of a sale, in the face of persistent rumours about a change of ownership – rumours sparked by the offer made (and rejected) by minority shareholder Tether.





Now Elkann is stepping up, and in the aforementioned letter, as well as taking stock of the latest, troubled phase in Juventus’ history, he is sowing the seeds for the near future. These are guidelines that are easy to discern and which, in essence, we can summarise in four points: 1) no withdrawalof support from the majority shareholder; 2) Exor has invested, is investing and will always be ready to support Juventus; 3) alongside Exor’s commitment, the club must nevertheless continue on a virtuous path of sustainability; 4) full confidence in Luciano Spalletti, the only current Juventus figure named in the letter, alongside the ‘generational’ talent Kenan Yildiz.





And it is precisely this last point that is the most interesting in terms of current affairs, and in terms of what Juventus’s next transfer moves might be. Because, beyond strategies and plans, the words of esteem and trust directed at Spalletti get straight to the heart of at least two issues. The first concerns the manager’s contract renewal, which is currently being worked on: in this regard, Elkann’s words ‘override’ the board. Their meaning is: Spalletti is staying; you sort out how to reach an agreement.





The second aspect, closely linked to the first, concerns the transfer market, because renewing Spalletti’s contract means embracing his guidelines, objectives and expectations. Ergo: avoiding the sale of players from the current squad whom Spalletti considers indispensable, and adding quality and experience to a squad that has clear shortcomings in both areas.





Juventus’ transfer market activity will be guided by these parameters, but the standard to which this work is carried out still depends on one decisive factor: qualification for the next Champions League. It is up to Spalletti and the team to secure it; once that is done, Exor’s backing for a significant transfer campaign will be there.



