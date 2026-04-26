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Win title in El Clasico or get guard of honour from Real Madrid? Barcelona star Pau Cubarsi reveals what runaway La Liga leaders want
Barca on the verge of league glory
Cubarsi insisted that their victory over Getafe was "key to putting us in a strong position" for the league title. The young defender was a standout performer once again as goals from Fermin Lopez and Marcus Rashford secured three vital points at the Coliseum. The result has left Hansi Flick's side in a commanding position at the summit of the table, moving them 11 points clear of their closest challengers. The dominant nature of the performance suggests a team that is fully aware of its objective, refusing to let the pressure of a looming title celebrations affect their tactical discipline on the pitch.
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Cubarsi focused on the immediate task
When asked if he would prefer to clinch the league by defeating Los Blancos directly or by receiving the traditional 'pasillo' from their bitter rivals, Cubarsi remained focused on efficiency over ego. “We want to win the league only as soon as possible,” he told reporters.
Cubarsi admitted that the scale of his success and the team's current trajectory is a lot to take in. “Everything is happening so fast, I’m still processing all of it,” he confessed. “But I’m happy the team is doing well. This was a key match to win and put us in a strong position in the league but we still have to give it our all.”
Defensive solidity and tactical discipline
Despite the comfortable scoreline, the match required significant concentration from the backline to handle Getafe's physical threat. Cubarsi was pleased with how the team managed the pressure, even when the opposition looked to disrupt their rhythm. He explained his role in neutralising the threat and allowing the forward players to express themselves.
“We lacked solidity sometimes, but I was able to disrupt them,” Cubarsi said regarding the defensive performance. “That gave us breathing room to look for the second goal on the counter-attack.”
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The path to the trophy
The mathematics suggest that the celebrations could begin as early as next weekend if results fall perfectly for the leaders. Should Barcelona secure a victory against Osasuna and Real Madrid stumble against Espanyol, the title race will be officially over with weeks to spare. It would be a monumental achievement for Hansi Flick in his debut season at the helm.