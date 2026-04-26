Win title in El Clasico or get guard of honour from Real Madrid? Barcelona star Pau Cubarsi reveals what runaway La Liga leaders want

When asked if he would prefer to clinch the league by defeating Los Blancos directly or by receiving the traditional 'pasillo' from their bitter rivals, Cubarsi remained focused on efficiency over ego. “We want to win the league only as soon as possible,” he told reporters.

Cubarsi admitted that the scale of his success and the team's current trajectory is a lot to take in. “Everything is happening so fast, I’m still processing all of it,” he confessed. “But I’m happy the team is doing well. This was a key match to win and put us in a strong position in the league but we still have to give it our all.”