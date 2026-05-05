As reported by kicker and Sky, Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement with Red Bull Salzburg defender Joane Gadou. The club has reportedly secured the 19-year-old centre-back on a "long-term contract".
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Dortmund are poised to complete their first signing of the window, securing Ole Book for a fee of €20 million
Reports indicate that talks between the clubs are entering their final stages. A deal worth €20 million plus up to €6 million in add-ons is said to be on the table. Sebastian Kehl, Book's predecessor at BVB, is believed to have been tracking Gadou as early as last spring.
The 1.95-metre centre-back moved from the Paris Saint-Germain youth set-up to Austria in 2024 and has since appeared in 33 competitive matches for Salzburg, including Europa League outings.