Lindsey Horan, Denver Summit
Celia Balf

'Don't know any other way than to go after the championship' - From grassroots campaign to big-money ambition, Denver Summit FC aren't thinking small

Colorado has long been a soccer state, but women’s sports lacked a pro team. Through interviews with players, coaches and executives, GOAL shares how Denver Summit FC rose from grassroots to NWSL club.

The Denver Summit FC started, in earnest, as a grassroots movement in 2023. 

Aptly called ‘For Denver’ at the time, founders Jordan Angeli, Tom Dunmore, and Ben Hubbard started with just posters and social media campaigns, but it quickly evolved into packed bars and outings with over a thousand passionate fans hoping to bring it to life.

The mission was not only to bring women’s soccer to the Mile High City, but women’s sports in general. Despite a vibrant women's sports fanbase, including thousands of fans lining up at the city’s famed McGregor Square to make deposits for a team that didn’t have a league yet, Denver hasn’t had a professional women’s team in over two decades. 

Fast forward and that dream is a reality. The Denver Summit FC is one of two expansion clubs for the National Women’s Soccer League, joining the Boston Legacy as debutants this year. And more impressively than how quickly the team got things off the ground is the level of ambition they’ve shown. 

The Summit spared no expense for their launch, paying a record $110 million expansion fee, and became a well-marketed club within the city of 3.3 million, with banners becoming a familiar sight within the 303. The team’s planned stadium, which is set to open in 2028 at a whopping estimate of $220 million, is just the second venue built specifically for women’s soccer in America. It also sits less than three miles from one of For Denver’s rally sites during its infancy, the 99ers bar, which is just the second women-specific sports bar in the country. More impressively, the team has already sold 50,000 tickets to the first franchise game of its history - being hosted at the Denver Broncos’ historic Mile High Stadium. It has tapped into its local roots by bringing iconic U.S. Women’s National Team star Lindsey Heaps - born in nearby Golden - to be the face of the team. And there is the expectation that more will follow.

Yet, as grand as this team’s launch has been, challenges remain. 

The team is still putting finishing touches on what will be one of the most impressive training setups in NWSL and will have to play its games in three separate venues as a result. And then there’s also the challenges of being a new team in a relatively crowded market. The city’s MLS side, the Colorado Rapids, continue to struggle for attendance and relevancy - despite winning a title in 2010. The Summit need to be convincing, early. 

Thankfully, they appear ready to rise to the challenge. 

“I don't know any other way than to go after the championship,” Denver head coach Nick Cushing told GOAL “And I'm incredibly impatient for that.”

  Lindsey Heaps, Denver Summit

    Why Denver?

    On the surface, Denver had a strong case to land an NWSL franchise. But it was hardly the only city pushing hard for a team.


    The Summit ultimately edged out several impressive bids - including one from Indianapolis that featured investment from one of the biggest athletes in women’s sports today, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. Yet all one had to do was watch Lindsey Heaps’ emotional reaction when she revealed she was joining the Summit to understand what an NWSL club in Colorado truly means.

    The Centennial State has long been an unofficial mecca for American women’s soccer. Superstars such as Sophia Wilson, Mallory Swanson, Lindsey Heaps, and Jaelin Howell all hail from Colorado, among others, part of a pipeline that has helped produce World Cup winners, Olympic gold medalists, and NWSL champions. 

    In many ways, the question isn’t why Denver received a team - it’s why it took so long. 

    “There are so many reasons that this is a great expansion team,” Angeli, an NWSL broadcaster and ambassador for the club, told GOAL when the league announced Denver as an expansion city. “Historically, we have, for years and years and years, really good competitive elite soccer players. It just makes sense to have that next step - to provide this community with the opportunity to watch women’s soccer every weekend.”

    
  Denver Summit Stadium

    If you build it they will come

    The excitement around the Summit is already showing up in the numbers. 

    As of March 12, the club had sold more than 50,000 tickets for its inaugural home match on March 28 against Trinity Rodman’s Washington Spirit. NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman confirmed the figure will surpass the previous league attendance record set by Bay FC last season at Oracle Park, when 40,091 fans packed the stadium. 

    From the beginning, enthusiasm quickly translated into demand. More than 8,500 season tickets were purchased before sales were capped to leave room for group and single-game buyers in the club’s temporary 12,500-seat stadium. “I don’t think places have 40,000-plus people coming to their first game already,” Summit general manager Curt Johnson told GOAL. “It’s overwhelming enthusiasm. I’m noticing all sorts of things that I haven’t necessarily seen in my past - at least 30 years as a general manager. There’s an energy and excitement around this, and it’s really exciting to be a part of.” 

    The infrastructure, however, is still catching up to that excitement. The Summit plan to open a permanent 14,500-seat stadium at Santa Fe Yards in 2028. Until then, the club will play its inaugural season across three venues: Empower Field at Mile High, the Colorado Rapids’ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, and a temporary 12,000-seat stadium at Potomac Park in Centennial. 

    There are obvious logistical challenges that come with that arrangement. But while neither Johnson nor head coach Nick Cushing views the setup as an excuse, Cushing acknowledged the team will have to adapt quickly. 

    “It is a lot,” Cushing said of playing at multiple venues in the club’s first year. “It’s very abnormal and very difficult, but I think I have an advantage over every coach in the league, because in New York I played at Yankee Stadium, Red Bull Arena and Citi Field. I’m pretty prepared in the sense of finding solutions and making it normal.” 

    “You can look at the short-term problems it might cause, or you can look at the long-term gains going into decision day. For me, that’s a huge opportunity.”

  Nick Cushing

    Building a vision

    It didn’t take long to convince Cushing, one of the world’s highest-regarded women’s soccer club managers, to join the Summit. 

    The former two-time Manchester City Women’s coach and New York City Football Club coach was a man on a hunt to not only find a new coaching role but one that aligned with his approach to the sport. 

    “I was looking for a project that was going to be ambitious, you know, an energetic project, a project with good people and not necessarily wanting to do expansion,” Cushing told GOAL

    The conversations between Denver and Cushing started in January 2025, with the then-40-year-old coach returning to England to help the Manchester City women’s side for the next three months. Once that concluded, the Summit opportunity became more and more appealing to him. 

    “I came here [in Denver] in July when the USWNT played the Republic of Ireland, and I met the [owners] in the Cohen family, Jen Millet, our president, met Curt Johnson our general manager, and just instantly knew that they were good people with a really good knowledge of NWSL,” he explained. “But [they] also [had] a real ambition to create something that can be a championship-winning team. [They are creating] something that is going to be professional world-leading, you know, something that everybody wants to be part of.” 

    Cushing sees a lot of similarities between Denver and MLS clubs like the Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati - two mid-market teams who are ambitious and have passionate and loyal fan bases. “When I reflect on my time at New York,” Cushing said, “When I used to go to those places like Columbus Crew and Cincinnati…It was really difficult to win because one, the team was good, but two, the connection to the fans and the real environment, the atmosphere… I wanted to be part of that. And I really believe we can create that here in Denver with our fans.”

  Ally Brazier

    ‘It's not just vision. They're getting stuff done’

    Johnson knows a thing or two about winning. The experienced front office executive has won three league championships: one in MLS and two in NWSL - in 2018, 2019 with the North Carolina Courage. He was immediately struck by how the Summit ownership didn’t want to just find their footing; they wanted to compete at the highest level immediately. 

    “It's not just vision. They're getting stuff done,” he said. 

    And on paper, the team is doing just that. Heaps was the centerpiece, but she isn’t the only heralded move by the club. Though Johnson insisted, getting the all-around star midfielder was significant for Denver. 

    “It’s just a huge statement early on to have Lindsey Heaps sign with us and to be able to announce that and then have her come in June,” Johnson said. “What you want is for a player to pride themselves on culture, pride herself on leadership and pride herself on being the the best on the field” Heaps, who had become a well-established star in Europe, acknowledged she tried to take her local roots out of the equation, but ultimately being able to star in front of the friends and family who helped her journey early on made the decision for her.

    “I didn’t actually think it was real life,” she said to the Athletic. “I told myself, obviously, that’s somewhere I would want to end up, but I want to make sure it’s the right career move for me, and I don’t want it to be just because it’s Denver. I wanted to make sure everything aligned with what I believed in.” But even before Heaps joined the party, the Summit first signed forward Ally Brazier (formerly Watt), acquiring the speedy forward from the Orlando Pride. The roster is then bolstered with attacking talent, from Brazier's experience, but also the newcomers in Olivia Thomas and Jasmine Aikey out of college. 

    The defensive line is also something to be feared, with Paris-Saint Germain’s Eva Gaetino joining the club, as well as Orlando Pride’s heartbeat, Carson Pickett, Ayo Oke, and ironwoman herself, Kaleigh Kurtz. Brazier, who hails from Colorado Springs, Colo., admitted leaving the Pride was hard, but she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to return home. "People will never understand how much talent came out of Colorado,” she said to GOAL. 

    "We have a lot of people, if you think throughout the league, like, there are so many of us. So I think all of us coming home, it's just like, it gives us a little pride in our state. And I think that's why, like, I've been loving about, like, having the Summit crest."

    She also believes that despite all of these talented pieces coming together in short order, the adaptation has been quick due to Cushing's quick installation of his philosophy. 

    "Now training with Denver, we're like, getting our identity, and it's really exciting to see what structure we're gonna have in the system we have. And so I'm really excited to see where I fit in with it, and just like, what we can do with it, because it's been looking really good as of right now."

  Nick Cushing

    ‘We have a responsibility to play attacking football’

    Outside of picturesque nearby mountain towns, ski resorts, hot springs and craft breweries, Denver and Colorado are mostly known for one thing: their altitude. 

    Denver is 5,280 feet above sea level. By comparison, New York’s famed Empire State Building stands 1,454 feet. Across sports, there have been famous instances of visiting athletes complaining about altitude sickness or shortness of breath. Teams famously have unique travel schedules to play in the mountain city. Cushing hopes that it will be an advantage for his first-year club. 

    “Yeah, I think we're at an advantage because we will be conditioned to the altitude,” Cushing said. “It has to be used to our advantage. I think if we can get the game intensity to where we can cope and where we want it, it's going to be difficult for teams coming here.” 

    All of that, of course, lends to the idea of being a team that catches its opponents on the front foot. 

    “We have a responsibility to play attacking football,” Cushing said. “I need hungry, ambitious people around me. I need energy around me. And so that's my mindset. But the reality is, expansion comes with challenges, right? And the expectation for me, minimum expectation, is to be above the line.” 

    And that all starts Saturday when Denver travel to play the first game in their history against Bay FC. Make no mistake, there will be growing pains and further ambitions put on hold for now. For example, the club wants to get its on-field product right before tapping into grassroots efforts - which could be a potential talent pipeline considering Colorado’s massive history with the sport. 

    “There will be time in the next couple of months to really dig into development and partnership in the community,” Johnson stressed. 

    No expansion team has ever won the NWSL championship. The Summit, however, didn’t build this project to be patient. 

    “Maybe it hasn't been done in NWSL in the past years, but we have to aim for that, right?” Cushing said. “We have to set the standard and the expectation really high, and then as the season goes on, we'll reflect, and we'll review.”

