'Don't know any other way than to go after the championship' - From grassroots campaign to big-money ambition, Denver Summit FC aren't thinking small

The Denver Summit FC started, in earnest, as a grassroots movement in 2023.

Aptly called ‘For Denver’ at the time, founders Jordan Angeli, Tom Dunmore, and Ben Hubbard started with just posters and social media campaigns, but it quickly evolved into packed bars and outings with over a thousand passionate fans hoping to bring it to life.

The mission was not only to bring women’s soccer to the Mile High City, but women’s sports in general. Despite a vibrant women's sports fanbase, including thousands of fans lining up at the city’s famed McGregor Square to make deposits for a team that didn’t have a league yet, Denver hasn’t had a professional women’s team in over two decades.

Fast forward and that dream is a reality. The Denver Summit FC is one of two expansion clubs for the National Women’s Soccer League, joining the Boston Legacy as debutants this year. And more impressively than how quickly the team got things off the ground is the level of ambition they’ve shown.

The Summit spared no expense for their launch, paying a record $110 million expansion fee, and became a well-marketed club within the city of 3.3 million, with banners becoming a familiar sight within the 303. The team’s planned stadium, which is set to open in 2028 at a whopping estimate of $220 million, is just the second venue built specifically for women’s soccer in America. It also sits less than three miles from one of For Denver’s rally sites during its infancy, the 99ers bar, which is just the second women-specific sports bar in the country. More impressively, the team has already sold 50,000 tickets to the first franchise game of its history - being hosted at the Denver Broncos’ historic Mile High Stadium. It has tapped into its local roots by bringing iconic U.S. Women’s National Team star Lindsey Heaps - born in nearby Golden - to be the face of the team. And there is the expectation that more will follow.

Yet, as grand as this team’s launch has been, challenges remain.

The team is still putting finishing touches on what will be one of the most impressive training setups in NWSL and will have to play its games in three separate venues as a result. And then there’s also the challenges of being a new team in a relatively crowded market. The city’s MLS side, the Colorado Rapids, continue to struggle for attendance and relevancy - despite winning a title in 2010. The Summit need to be convincing, early.

Thankfully, they appear ready to rise to the challenge.

“I don't know any other way than to go after the championship,” Denver head coach Nick Cushing told GOAL “And I'm incredibly impatient for that.”