Disaster for Dele Alli as ex-Tottenham star loses £150,000 during late-night poker games in London casino

Dele was subsequently released and has been without a club since September 2025. According to the Daily Mail, he has been “regularly joining late night card sessions at The Victoria Casino in central London where he is understood to have repeatedly racked up losses of £25,000-a-night”.

Card games would not appear to be Dele’s forte, as he has quickly been identified as a “whale” by fellow competitors - poker slang for a player that is not very skilled and often loses large amounts of money.

A professional poker star has told the Mail: “We all look forward to Dele coming to the casino because ‘snaring a whale’ is a serious player's dream scenario. As soon as he arrives at the casino, a message gets sent around saying: ‘The Dele is open for business’ - and there's a rush to join the game that he joins because we know there's easy money to be made.

“He's been turning up almost every other day over the past two weeks, usually in the early hours of the morning. Sometimes he's alone but at other times he's with an entourage. He goes upstairs to the high stakes poker tables, plays for a few hours and typically loses £25,000 each time, which I would imagine is the daily credit limit the casino has given him.”

Another player added: “It's actually quite sad because he never really speaks to anyone and doesn't appear to be that happy. We all know he's not short of money and he doesn't seem that bothered about losing so much, which is great for us.

“Ultimately poker is a tough world and whatever might be going on for a player, there's no place for emotions. It's all about playing and winning as much money as you can.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!