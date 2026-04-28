Diego Simeone confirms Arsenal interested in Julian Alvarez transfer ahead of Champions League semi-final against Premier League leaders

While transfer talk dominated the headlines, Simeone moved to refocus his squad on the pursuit of the Champions League trophy. Having reached the finals in 2014 and 2016, the Argentine coach is eager to finally secure the title that has narrowly eluded him. However, he warned that past heartbreaks do not entitle the club to future success.

"Nobody owes us anything; we have to work hard and hope Lady Luck is on our side," he added. "There's no pressure, there's responsibility. The excitement of being close to a huge goal, one that the club has never achieved. We have to prepare to play; in the end, the players decide based on their experience, personality, and work ethic. We want to play the game we envision and take it to a place where we can hurt them.

"It's extraordinary to play another semi-final. After nine years, the fourth time in 14. It's wonderful. Incredible. That faith, that enthusiasm, that contagious energy from the fans is wonderful. We're facing a tough opponent, who are good at set pieces, and we're going there with all our hopes."