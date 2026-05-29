"Barcelona doesn't have any money at all!" the Bayern legend told ARD after his side's 3-0 DFB Cup final win over VfB Stuttgart when asked whether he feared losing Harry Kane to Catalonia. Reports of the English captain's early exit from Munich and Barca's interest had surfaced repeatedly in recent months.

Hoeneß has little to fear over Kane, but Barcelona did hijack Bayern's long-term target Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United, paying around €80 million for the winger—a sum the German champions were unwilling to match.

That prompted the obvious question: where on earth has Barça found the funds? What about their well-documented registration hurdles? And how will they cough up a further 100 million euros for Julian Alvarez?