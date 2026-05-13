Decision time: Manuel Neuer is on the verge of extending his contract with FC Bayern Munich, reigniting a fiery debate

Neuer has shown several times this season that he remains crucial for Bayern in big games, and almost every standout display has sparked fresh talk of a return to the German national team for the 2026 World Cup. Nevertheless, the goalkeeper's stance has been consistent for months.

The veteran has repeatedly stated that he has no intention of reversing his retirement from the DFB squad. "There's no need to bring this up," he said after his strong performance against Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final. "We're not talking about the national team right now. I've said my piece and am now focusing on FC Bayern."

National team manager Julian Nagelsmann had already settled on TSG Hoffenheim's Oliver Baumann after Marc-Andre ter Stegen's latest injury, Neuer's designated successor. "Manu has retired of his own accord; he has repeated this on several occasions, and so it doesn't make much sense to keep discussing it," the national team manager emphasised.

Nevertheless, the debate was reignited on Tuesday when Kicker speculated that Neuer would appear on the provisional 55-man list—including at least five goalkeepers—that must be submitted to FIFA by Monday. The report offers no concrete evidence, and Nagelsmann has given no hint of a U-turn. Yet Nagelsmann has surprised before: in December 2023 he floated the idea of a Toni Kroos comeback on Sportstudio, and the playmaker eventually returned for the 2024 European Championship on home soil.

The decision ultimately rests with Neuer, should he even want to don the eagle on his chest again. Yet Nagelsmann knows that such a move would stir things up: Baumann, long assured of the number one spot, would instantly become the backup.