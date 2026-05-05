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David Raya guaranteed a share of Golden Glove award for third successive season as Arsenal goalkeeper joins Ederson in exclusive Premier League club
Clean sheet race settled after rival setback
Raya has guaranteed himself at least a share of the Premier League Golden Glove for the 2025–26 season after his closest challenger, Gianluigi Donnarumma, conceded during Man City’s clash with Everton on Monday evening.
The Arsenal goalkeeper currently leads the standings with 17 clean sheets, a figure he reached during his side’s weekend win over Fulham. With Donnarumma on 13 and only four league matches remaining for City, the Italian can now only draw level with Raya. That outcome ensures the Spaniard will collect a share of the award for a third successive campaign, continuing his remarkable consistency between the posts for the Gunners.
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Joining a select group of Premier League goalkeepers
By securing the award for the third consecutive year, Raya becomes only the fourth goalkeeper in Premier League history to achieve the feat. He joins an elite group that includes Pepe Reina, Joe Hart and Ederson.
The achievement underlines the 28-year-old’s growing influence at Arsenal, where his reliability has been central to the club’s sustained title challenge. His 17 clean sheets already represent a personal best in a single Premier League campaign. That tally also surpasses the 13 shutouts he recorded in the 2024–25 season, when he shared the Golden Glove with Matz Sels of Nottingham Forest.
Defensive dominance at the Emirates
The success of Raya is a testament to the defensive structure built by Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium. Working behind the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel, Raya has become the final piece of the puzzle for a team that has consistently proved to be the toughest to break down in the league over the last three seasons.
So far this season, the Gunners have conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League, with 26, ahead of Man City (32), Man Utd (48), and Liverpool (47). Meanwhile, they have conceded just six goals in the Champions League, where they are still in the semi-finals.
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Raya still chasing outright Golden Glove win
Although a share of the award is already guaranteed, Raya still has the opportunity to secure the Golden Glove outright in the closing weeks of the campaign. Arsenal face West Ham United in a London derby this weekend, and a clean sheet in any of their remaining three matches would ensure Raya finishes alone at the top of the standings. Alternatively, any further goal conceded by Donnarumma in Manchester City’s final fixtures - starting with their meeting against Brentford - would confirm the Spaniard as the sole winner. For Arsenal, however, the greater focus remains the title race, with Raya’s form likely to play a decisive role as the season reaches its climax.