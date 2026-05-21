AFP
Cristiano Ronaldo's trophy drought is FINALLY over! Al-Nassr clinch Saudi Pro League title with win over Damac as CR7 scores stunning brace
Ronaldo at the double in final day clincher
Al-Nassr were not always at their best in their final game of the campaign, but a powerful 35th minute header from Mane put them in front heading in at the break, and Coman delivered another critical blow early in the second half. The former Bayern winger played a neat one-two on the far side of the box before rifling a shot into the far corner of the net.
Damac pulled one back minutes later via a penalty from Morlaye Sylla, but Ronaldo had the final word on proceedings. The 41-year-old struck a low free-kick from a tight angle close to the left touchline that went all the way in after eluding several bodies, sparking wild scenes of celebration in the home stands. Ronaldo added his second with a fierce close range finish late on to seal the 4-1 victory, rendering Al-Hilal's 1-0 win at Al-Fayha on the same night meaningless.
- Getty Images Sport
Al-Nassr bounce back from final defeat
Al-Nassr had to win to avoid gifting the title to Al-Hilal, and came into the game with Damac under huge pressure after losing the AFC Champions League 2 final to Gamba Osaka 1-0 last weekend. However, Ronaldo and his team-mates held their nerve admirably to get over the line and bring the Pro League title back to Al-Nassr for the first time since 2019.
Ronaldo's five-year drought ends
Ronaldo has also ended his wait for a first major trophy in Saudi Arabia, having only lifted the Arab Club Champions Cup, an unofficial competition, since his arrival at Al-Nassr in January 2023. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar's personal silverware drought at club level extended even further back, with his last major title coming in the form of a Coppa Italia triumph at Juventus in 2021.
- Getty
What comes next?
Fresh from a 28-goal league season with Al-Nassr, Ronaldo will hope his prolific form extends to the international stage this summer. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been included in Portugal's squad for the 2026 World Cup in North America, where he will be hoping to secure the one trophy that still eludes him. Roberto Martinez's side will kick off their group stage campaign against DR Congo on June 17 before facing Uzbekistan and Colombia.