Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo must wait longer for his first Saudi Pro League title, after his side failed to clinch the championship in Sunday's top-of-the-table clash against Al-Hilal.
AFP
Translated by
CR7 will have to wait a little longer for his first title in Saudi Arabia! Al-Nassr throw away the chance of an early league title
The match ended 1-1 after Al-Nassr goalkeeper Bento put through his own net in the eighth minute of stoppage time, preventing the league leaders from beating their closest rivals.
Former Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan had earlier headed Al-Nassr into a first-half lead from Kingsley Coman's corner.
Can CR7 clinch the title without stepping onto the pitch?
With two matches remaining for Al-Hilal, they trail by exactly six points, while Al-Nassr have already played one additional fixture.
That means Ronaldo could be celebrating from the sidelines this coming Saturday, when Al-Hilal host NEOM SC and must win. CR7's side then face Damac FC in their final game of the season.