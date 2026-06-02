According to a report by Foot Mercato, the highly sought-after RB Leipzig forward is currently pushing for a move to Paris Saint-Germain.
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Could Yan Diomande be heading elsewhere instead of Liverpool or Bayern Munich? The €100 million-rated forward appears to have given the green light to another top European club for a mega-transfer
Diomande has reportedly given PSG the green light to join the Champions League winners this summer. This clear signal prompts the French club to intensify its pursuit of the rising star of last Bundesliga season. According to Foot Mercato, officials from both clubs have already held several meetings to discuss a transfer.
However, a sticking point remains: PSG is reluctant to meet the reported asking price, yet Leipzig is in a strong bargaining position thanks to the player's contract, which runs until 2030. Leipzig will only consider selling the Ivory Coast international after just one season if bids reach around 100 million euros.
"We have to look towards the summer. Of course, you can't let him go after just one year," RB managing director Oliver Mintzlaff emphasised back in January on Sky. "As chairman of the supervisory board, I would say: he will certainly be with us next season, even if there were bids of over 80 or 90 million euros," he added.
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Yan Diomande: Will he stay in Leipzig, or is it time for the next step in his career?
Furthermore, when asked in mid-May during an interview with kicker whether he would still be playing for Leipzig next season, Diomande himself replied with a clear "yes". He added that he was not currently distracted by interest from other clubs: "I'm in Leipzig and I enjoy playing here."
Finishing third in the Bundesliga and securing Champions League football is a clear bonus for RB Leipzig; had they missed out on Europe's top club competition, a move elsewhere might have been more appealing to Diomande on a purely sporting level. Without that revenue stream, Leipzig would also have been under greater pressure to sell players this summer.
PSG's interest in Diomande could intensify depending on the future of winger Bradley Barcola, whose first-team spot is far from guaranteed given the club's star-studded squad. The Frenchman is repeatedly linked with a move away from Paris, with Bayern Munich among the suitors.
Should Barcola depart, Diomande would slot in as his replacement. However, the 19-year-old would likely begin behind the established attacking trio of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Désiré Doué and Ousmane Dembélé, who are currently first choice for key matches.
PSG? Yan Diomande has his sights set on Liverpool FC.
Bayern have been linked with Diomande for months, yet the Ivorian does not fully match the club's requirements. FCB are believed to be seeking an attacker who can operate on the wings and also cover Harry Kane in the centre; Diomande, a specialist winger, has yet to prove he can deliver at the highest level as a No.9. Anthony Gordon, who ultimately moved from Newcastle United to FC Barcelona, would have ticked those boxes. Diomande, by contrast, is a classic winger who has yet to demonstrate that he can also operate effectively as a centre-forward at the top level.
Liverpool have been more strongly linked with the winger, and Diomande himself fuelled speculation by posting on TikTok in January: "I want to play for Liverpool. I'm a big Liverpool fan. My father dreams of seeing me play at Anfield one day. That's my dream too – and I want to make it come true."
At Liverpool he is reportedly the favoured candidate to replace Mohamed Salah, who left Anfield at the end of the season. In April, Sky Sports reported that the club and the player's agency were in concrete talks. More recently, Real Madrid have also been linked, while Chelsea are said to be monitoring the situation.
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Could Yan Diomande be set to make a splash at the World Cup?
Diomande joined CD Leganés from an academy in the US in early 2025 and, after ten appearances for the then-LaLiga side that was subsequently relegated, Leipzig paid a €20 million transfer fee for him last summer.
The investment looked set to pay off almost immediately. Within weeks, Diomande had secured a regular spot in Ole Werner's starting XI and quickly became indispensable, finishing the Bundesliga season as one of the league's most effective attackers. His twelve goals and nine assists in 33 appearances helped Leipzig return to the Champions League after a one-year absence.
He is now preparing with Ivory Coast for the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada, and is one of Africa's leading hopes. The Elephants open their campaign on 14 June against Ecuador, before facing Germany in their second group game on 20 June; Curaçao are their third opponents.
Yan Diomande: His stats for RB Leipzig
Games
36 goals
Goals
13 assists
Assists
10