Could the deal be wrapped up as early as next week? FC Bayern are reportedly on the brink of a major transfer coup

The versatile attacking midfielder is set to undergo his medical in the US next week. While there, Saibari will face Brazil in Morocco's opening group match at New York's MetLife Stadium in the early hours of Sunday morning. The other teams in the group are Scotland and Haiti.

Reports indicate that only a small gap remains between PSV and Bayern over the transfer terms, while the Munich club has already agreed with Saibari on all personal conditions.

The transfer fee for the 25-year-old is reported to be between €50m and €60m, with Saibari set to sign a contract in Munich running until 2031. According to Eindhovens Dagblad, another meeting between the two clubs is scheduled for Monday, and the deal could be finalised shortly afterwards.

If completed, the deal would make him the club's record sale. That distinction currently belongs to Hirving Lozano, who joined SSC Napoli for €50 million in 2019/20.