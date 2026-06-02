The Rojiblancos responded with scorn and derision towards the Spanish champions, stating that they had no intention whatsoever of letting Alvarez go. Instead, they claimed the 26-year-old was a "cornerstone of their project".

Nevertheless, Barça have reportedly lodged an opening bid. On Monday, Mundo Deportivo claimed that a 100 million euro offer had been delivered by email to the capital club.

Barcelona is not alone: newly crowned Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and English champions Arsenal are also monitoring Alvarez.