There has been significant recent friction between Atlético and FC Barcelona. The dispute was triggered by media reports indicating that Barça were stepping up their pursuit of Atlético's star striker Álvarez and were close to securing a deal for the Argentine World Cup winner.
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Could Atlético Madrid be left without Antoine Griezmann and, soon, without Julian Álvarez too? The club is already eyeing a star striker
The Rojiblancos responded with scorn and derision towards the Spanish champions, stating that they had no intention whatsoever of letting Alvarez go. Instead, they claimed the 26-year-old was a "cornerstone of their project".
Nevertheless, Barça have reportedly lodged an opening bid. On Monday, Mundo Deportivo claimed that a 100 million euro offer had been delivered by email to the capital club.
Barcelona is not alone: newly crowned Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and English champions Arsenal are also monitoring Alvarez.
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Atlético are overhauling their attack, and Victor Osimhen is reportedly in the frame.
It would therefore be entirely understandable if Atlético were to look for high-calibre alternatives. According to Mundo Deportivo, last season's fourth-placed side have set their sights on Victor Osimhen.
The Nigerian, who joined Galatasaray permanently last summer after a loan spell, played a pivotal role in the club's back-to-back Turkish league titles. With his contract in Istanbul running until 2029, any suitor would need to pay between 70 and 100 million euros for the former Wolfsburg forward.
He is also said to be at the top of Manchester United's wish list.
Regardless of what happens with Alvarez, Atlético must invest in their attack. With Antoine Griezmann leaving, the Rojiblancos are losing one of the club's most prolific goalscorers and assist providers.
Julian Alvarez vs. Victor Osimhen: 2025/26 season statistics
Julian Alvarez
Victor Osimhen
League matches
29
22
Goals/assists: 8/4
8 goals, 4 assists
15/5
Champions League matches
15
10
CL goals/assists
10 goals, 4 assists
7/3
Cup matches
4
1
Cup goals/assists
2 goals, 1 assist
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