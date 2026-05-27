Could Atletico legend Filipe Luis be heading to the Bundesliga? A top German club is reportedly set to sign the veteran full-back

In September 2024, he took charge of Flamengo's first team and enjoyed immediate success. Luis not only guided the club straight to the Brazilian league title, but also capped his sensational debut with victory in the Copa Libertadores, South America's equivalent of the Champions League. His dismissal from the star-studded Rio side in March therefore came as a surprise.

At Bayer Leverkusen, it has long been expected that Hjulmand would not remain in charge for the new season. Rumours have linked Oliver Glasner and Andoni Iraola with the role, with Glasner understood to be Rolfes' preferred candidate.

However, the Austrian is extremely ambitious—perhaps too ambitious for Leverkusen. "For me, the project is decisive. Can we win the Champions League? That excites me. I'm seeking a challenge," Glasner told RTL/ntv.