Several clues point to the Premier League, where Real Madrid's incoming manager, Jose Mourinho (63), spent many years working.
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Could an old Mourinho acquaintance from the Premier League be heading to the Bernabéu? Real Madrid are weighing up three options to replace Carvajal
According to *Sport*, Manchester United's Diogo Dalot is a candidate. Mourinho is reportedly keen to bring his Portuguese compatriot to Madrid. The pair have previously worked together at the Red Devils: in the summer of 2018, Dalot joined United from FC Porto for a transfer fee of €22 million. Mourinho went on to manage him there for six months.
Dalot, who can also operate on the left flank, is under contract in Manchester until 2028. The 27-year-old was a regular starter last season, making 36 competitive appearances (one goal, three assists). It is expected that the record English champions will look to keep him and offer him a new contract.
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Pedro Porro looks set to stay out of Real Madrid's reach due to his hefty price tag.
The second option from the English top flight is Pedro Porro of Tottenham Hotspur, according to *As*. However, the 26-year-old is considered too expensive. Like Dalot, Porro is under contract until 2028. Spurs, who are still embroiled in a relegation battle in the Premier League, paid €40 million to Sporting CP in 2023.
Option three, by contrast, would be significantly cheaper for Real: relying on their own youth products. With the two youth internationals Jesus Fortea (19) and David Jimenez (22), there are two promising talents here who could take the position behind first-choice right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Fortea, widely tipped as a future star, is rumoured to be heading to Como 1907 this summer, while Jimenez has already made four senior appearances for Real after stepping up to the first-team squad in the spring.
Real Madrid's record transfers:
Player Position Signed from Year Transfer fee Jude Bellingham Midfield Borussia Dortmund 2023 €127m Eden Hazard Midfield Chelsea FC 2019 €120.8m Gareth Bale Forward Tottenham Hotspur 2013 €101 million Cristiano Ronaldo Attack Manchester United 2009 €94 million Aurelien Tchouameni Midfielder AS Monaco 2022 €80 million Zinedine Zidane Midfield Juventus 2001 €77.5m James Rodriguez Midfield AS Monaco 2014 €75 million Kaká Midfield AC Milan 2009 €67m Luka Jovic Forward Eintracht Frankfurt 2019 €63 million Dean Huijsen Defence AFC Bournemouth 2024 €62.5m