Could a player earmarked for sale be returning after all? FC Bayern Munich are likely to receive bad news regarding the loan deal

Turkish champions Galatasaray believe the buy option on Sacha Boey is set too high. According to Ali Naci Kücük, Galatasaray is prepared to pay a maximum of €4–5 million to secure the fullback on a permanent basis, but the purchase option agreed in early February stands at roughly €15 million—well beyond the Istanbul club's budget, especially since it has already paid a €500,000 loan fee for the defender.

If the Istanbul giants ultimately decline to exercise that option, Boey will revert to Bayern's squad this summer, where he remains under contract until 2028. FC Bayern no longer has plans for the 25-year-old, who joined the German record champions from Galatasaray in 2024 for €30 million. If a permanent move to Galatasaray falls through, Bayern will need to seek a new buyer for Boey. Mid-April reports from Bild, contradicting Ali Naci Kücük's claims, suggested that the Turks would indeed exercise the buy option.



