Goal.com
LiveTickets

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
World Cup barge SeattleSeattle Sounders
Tom Hindle

'Complement the momentum' - As World Cup arrives, MLS clubs are looking to harness the power of global soccer

FEATURES
Colorado Rapids
New York City FC
Seattle Sounders FC
FC Cincinnati
Major League Soccer
World Cup
Houston Dynamo FC

It has long been assumed that North America will get a World Cup bump, and MLS clubs are figuring out how to take advatnage of the tournament

Perhaps the best celebration of soccer ahead of the World Cup this summer will be held in open water. It’s a concept that Seattle has been toying with for a while, and at the end of May, it was finally unveiled to the world: the city, in coordination with the Seattle Sounders and Reign, will host massive watch parties on a barge just off the coast, floating on the Puget Sound.

If this sounds ambitious - and maybe even a bit silly - that’s because it is. But it’s also immense fun, and, crucially, creative. There has been a real challenge for Major League Soccer and its 30 clubs as to how, exactly, they can use the World Cup to promote both their side and the game at large.

In a sense, it has been assumed that the soccer “bump” will be organic, cultivated by kids watching the sport on TV for the first time, or feeling some sort of primal urge to kick a ball in their back yard after seeing Christian Pulisic score for the United States Men’s National Team. And there is certainly an inevitable truth to that assertion.

Yet many MLS clubs - in major cities and otherwise - are putting in shifts of their own. This World Cup is here. What they can do about it? That’s a question that many are trying to answer.

“If we did nothing, we would certainly miss an opportunity,” Lauren Scrima, Vice President of Marketing at NYCFC told GOAL.

  • NYCFC new stadium Etihad ParkNYCFC

    'We are in the right place at the right time'

    So, some of the basics. There are 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup. Eleven are in the United States. Two are in Canada. All 13 are connected to an MLS club in some way. Four stadiums of MLS sides will host games during the tournament. A handful of others are home to watch parties, training sessions, and warm-up friendlies. In effect, MLS is providing a large part of the infrastructure for the tournament.

    But what can they get back? And perhaps more importantly, what are they doing to ensure that the assumed “bump” comes their way? It’s important to note, first, that there is no one single method for sorting this thing out. Every club has its different offerings. And every club has its challenges, too.

    In some cases, it’s simple. At least, that’s the way NYCFC have worked things out.

    “We are in the right place at the right time. We want people to sort of feel that way. This is the biggest sporting event that's happened, the biggest cultural event, it's right here in New York City,” Scrima said.

    NYCFC, in a sense, are rather lucky. They play most of their home games at Yankee Stadium (although that will soon change with the opening of Etihad Park next year). But they will certainly get something of a New York bump. There are activations from pretty much everyone all over the city. NYCFC have elected, in effect, to simply be there.

    Their vision is, in fact, fairly ideal. They will have a prominent booth at the NY/NJ Fan Zone in Queens. Walk into the event space at any time during the group stage, and you are immediately hit with an NYCFC booth. They will offer personally branded merch, giveaways, and a handful of other touch points.

    “We want as many World Cup fans as possible to become fans of New York City FC, and so we're going to show up in places where we know they'll be, so that we can put our best foot forward,” Scrima added.

    • Advertisement
  • Seattle Prepares to Host FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    'We're really different in Seattle'

    Others aren’t so fortunate as to operate in the soccer capital of the tournament - and the literal location of the final.

    Such is the case for Seattle - those of the barge. The Sounders started prepping for the World Cup, in earnest, two years ago. There were as many as 16 iterations of their current model. At times, it looked like the activation might not happen.

    But there is a duty here. They are in a different space as, say, NYCFC. The Sounders are among the better-attended soccer teams in MLS. They have become famous, worldwide, for their ardent fan support. Perhaps more simply, Seattle is a soccer town.

    That comes with a certain responsibility.

    "We’re really different in Seattle. We’ve been around for 52 years. People had the chance to fall in love with us in the 70s, in the NASL era,” CMO Ro Vega said.

    And that meant thinking big. The barge idea has shifted over time. At one point, it was floated that they could even put on a floating stadium. But after extensive conversations, modeling, and re-modeling, they settled on a floating pitch, with a massive LED screen at one end. It is possible, designers hope, to play pickup one second and then watch a soccer game the next. A 30’ x 80’ space offers plenty of room to test some soccer skills, too.



    “We need to do something right. And I think what that something means for the Sounders is always taking a big swing, doing things differently and being innovative, you know. I think, and I think that's where the barge has slowly molded and shifted into,” Vega said.

    It’s really the culmination of everything. Seattle announced the pitch at the end of May and intentionally delayed the rollout to align with proximity to the World Cup. This is a dense sports market. The fact that the NFL draft was held earlier in the month, and the competition with the local MLB team meant that the Sounders wanted a window to have their moment.

    The pitch itself also holds some significance. As part of Seattle’s World Cup host city bid, they vowed to build 26 new, free-access pitches by 2026. They delivered on that promise two years early, and then accelerated it. The decision was made to double the number to 52.

    And the one at the center of the barge is the final piece.

    “The team was so good, so aggressive, and the funding was there,” Vega said.

  • Houston DynamoGetty

    'There's no club with the opportunity we have'

    Those are the visual things. There are others that are perhaps a bit less tangible to the naked eye - but equally effective. The Houston Dynamo spent big this offseason, with the intention of revamping a side that had fallen short a little in recent years. The timing is also beneficial from a marketing standpoint. The Dynamo are more active and have shown a little more intent in the transfer market in a year where there might be new fans in the doors.

    “There's no club with the opportunity that we have, and we have the benefit of an owner who's going on, you know, five years owning the team and has not taken his foot off the gas pedal,” Jessica O’Neill, the Dynamo’s President of Business Operations, said.

    Houston will host seven matches during the tournament, including the first of Cristiano Ronaldo’s likely swansong for Portugal. The Dynamo have responded, in turn, by energizing corporate partners. They are hosting a massive fan fest inside Shell Energy Stadium, and they hope that tens of thousands will show up to watch the games on the video boards.

    They are also hosting specific events for the Mexican National Team’s group games, hoping to energize the local community. O’Neill and Co. have also brought the NWSL’s Houston Dash into the picture and will host meet and greets, a gaming lounge, and youth events.

    “We’re not trying to replicate a World Cup experience or that level of competition by any stretch of the imagination, but we're trying to complement this momentum and excitement and curiosity about the sport that we've already been seeing,” O’Neill said.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Columbus Crew v Colorado RapidsGetty Images Sport

    'You can fall in love with us'

    And then there are the non-host cities. Over half of the league plays their soccer in a city that will not host a World Cup game. But they still have something of an opportunity - if not an obligation - to show up.

    Colorado Rapids, in some senses, are in a tough spot. They are not hosting any games. No national team selected their facility as a training site. But there is still a soccer culture there, and they, too, think that by being involved, they can tap into the World Cup bump.

    So, they have ensured thgat they will have a crucial, singular presence at major events around the city. They are the presenting sponsor for a tournament-long Soccer Celebration in Skyline Park. It’s a free event, with the usual World Cup watch party trimmings.

    They will have players on site, and even educational booths to, in effect, teach people what the game of soccer is like.

    “We need you to fall in love with the game, and then you can fall in love with us,” Rapids Chief Business Officer Haley Durmer said.

  • MLS Commissioner State of the League AddressGetty Images Sport

    'We will show the world how far we've come'

    The final question, then, is one of quantifying it all. At his state of the league address in December 2025, Commissioner Don Garber promised that there would, undoubtedly, be a World Cup bump.

    “As the world turns towards North America, the 2026 World Cup will serve as rocket fuel for our entire ecosystem, and it will do so for MLS. The 1994 World Cup gave us an opportunity to build something special. In 2026, we will show the world how far we've come,” he told reporters in Washington.

    What, exactly, that looks like is hard to trace. Houston, for example, told GOAL that they want attendances to increase by up to 40 percent in the months and years to come - in large part thanks to their World Cup activations. For NYCFC, collecting emails, and generating interest in season tickets - especially with a new stadium opening up - is a decent indicator of how effectively they have shown up.

    “We're talking to people about the stadium, which you can almost see from the USTA, and telling them the narrative of that building and everything that it will do for soccer in New York,” Scrima added.

    More broadly, there is also a hope that new players will show up. MLS’s quality is always rising. Perhaps a few European stars will be enticed by the passion of the American fan, and thus be a little more interested in an MLS move than they might not have previously. A switch to a European-esque calendar in 2027 is part of that coordinated effort.

    “How do we use this natural recruiting event and set ourselves up from a rules cap standpoint to be able to sign some of these world class players to hopefully give us a springboard into the next 20 years?” FC Cincinnati GM Chris Albright said. “It’s incumbent on guys like myself to identify some of those targets.”

    The legacy, then, is a bit to be determined. MLS had to start after the 1994 World Cup. But a ball wasn’t kicked until April 1996, nearly two full years after the final. This time round, there can be few doubts about the quality of the league. Now, it seems, the onus is on teams to make a push.

    On July 7, the turf on the Sounders’ barge will be stripped and moved to a community pitch in Tacoma. That will be the 52nd free surface that the Sounders, Reign, and Seattle host committee have made available to the public as part of their World Cup efforts. Kids will kick a ball around, for free, round the clock, whenever they want - rain or shine. The game in the Pacific Northwest will get that much bigger with another surface to play on.

    The barge is temporary. That pitch will last, they hope, for much longer.

    And that might be more effective than any activation, fan event, or assertive words from those in power.