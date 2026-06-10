'Complement the momentum' - As World Cup arrives, MLS clubs are looking to harness the power of global soccer

Others aren’t so fortunate as to operate in the soccer capital of the tournament - and the literal location of the final.

Such is the case for Seattle - those of the barge. The Sounders started prepping for the World Cup, in earnest, two years ago. There were as many as 16 iterations of their current model. At times, it looked like the activation might not happen.

But there is a duty here. They are in a different space as, say, NYCFC. The Sounders are among the better-attended soccer teams in MLS. They have become famous, worldwide, for their ardent fan support. Perhaps more simply, Seattle is a soccer town.

That comes with a certain responsibility.

"We’re really different in Seattle. We’ve been around for 52 years. People had the chance to fall in love with us in the 70s, in the NASL era,” CMO Ro Vega said.

And that meant thinking big. The barge idea has shifted over time. At one point, it was floated that they could even put on a floating stadium. But after extensive conversations, modeling, and re-modeling, they settled on a floating pitch, with a massive LED screen at one end. It is possible, designers hope, to play pickup one second and then watch a soccer game the next. A 30’ x 80’ space offers plenty of room to test some soccer skills, too.









“We need to do something right. And I think what that something means for the Sounders is always taking a big swing, doing things differently and being innovative, you know. I think, and I think that's where the barge has slowly molded and shifted into,” Vega said.

It’s really the culmination of everything. Seattle announced the pitch at the end of May and intentionally delayed the rollout to align with proximity to the World Cup. This is a dense sports market. The fact that the NFL draft was held earlier in the month, and the competition with the local MLB team meant that the Sounders wanted a window to have their moment.

The pitch itself also holds some significance. As part of Seattle’s World Cup host city bid, they vowed to build 26 new, free-access pitches by 2026. They delivered on that promise two years early, and then accelerated it. The decision was made to double the number to 52.

And the one at the center of the barge is the final piece.

“The team was so good, so aggressive, and the funding was there,” Vega said.