'Complement the momentum' - As World Cup arrives, MLS clubs are looking to harness the power of global soccer

The final question, then, is one of quantifying it all. At his state of the league address in December 2025, Commissioner Don Garber promised that there would, undoubtedly, be a World Cup bump.
“As the world turns towards North America, the 2026 World Cup will serve as rocket fuel for our entire ecosystem, and it will do so for MLS. The 1994 World Cup gave us an opportunity to build something special. In 2026, we will show the world how far we've come,” he told reporters in Washington.
What, exactly, that looks like is hard to trace. Houston, for example, told GOAL that they want attendances to increase by up to 40 percent in the months and years to come - in large part thanks to their World Cup activations. For NYCFC, collecting emails, and generating interest in season tickets - especially with a new stadium opening up - is a decent indicator of how effectively they have shown up.
“We're talking to people about the stadium, which you can almost see from the USTA, and telling them the narrative of that building and everything that it will do for soccer in New York,” Scrima added.
More broadly, there is also a hope that new players will show up. MLS’s quality is always rising. Perhaps a few European stars will be enticed by the passion of the American fan, and thus be a little more interested in an MLS move than they might not have previously. A switch to a European-esque calendar in 2027 is part of that coordinated effort.
“How do we use this natural recruiting event and set ourselves up from a rules cap standpoint to be able to sign some of these world class players to hopefully give us a springboard into the next 20 years?” FC Cincinnati GM Chris Albright said. “It’s incumbent on guys like myself to identify some of those targets.”
The legacy, then, is a bit to be determined. MLS had to start after the 1994 World Cup. But a ball wasn’t kicked until April 1996, nearly two full years after the final. This time round, there can be few doubts about the quality of the league. Now, it seems, the onus is on teams to make a push.
On July 7, the turf on the Sounders’ barge will be stripped and moved to a community pitch in Tacoma. That will be the 52nd free surface that the Sounders, Reign, and Seattle host committee have made available to the public as part of their World Cup efforts. Kids will kick a ball around, for free, round the clock, whenever they want - rain or shine. The game in the Pacific Northwest will get that much bigger with another surface to play on.
The barge is temporary. That pitch will last, they hope, for much longer.
And that might be more effective than any activation, fan event, or assertive words from those in power.