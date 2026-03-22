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Columbus Crew's Patrick Schulte added to Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT after FC Cincinnati's Roman Celentano withdraws due to injury risk
- Denny Medley
The 25-year-old Schulte has three USMNT caps, having made his debut against Slovenia in January 2024. The Columbus Crew goalkeeper won the MLS Cup in 2023 and the Leagues Cup in 2024, while also being named the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup Best Goalkeeper. He also started every match for the U.S. at the 2024 Olympics and was most recently in camp in November 2025.
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Updated roster in full
GOALKEEPERS (4): Chris Brady (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Matt Freese (New York City FC; 13/0), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; 3/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 52/0)
DEFENDERS (9): Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew; 16/1), Alex Freeman (Villarreal/ESP; 13/2), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse/FRA; 25/0), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; 79/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 35/3), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 50/4), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 38/3), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 22/0), Auston Trusty (Celtic/SCO; 5/0)
MIDFIELDERS (8): Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 9/1), Johnny Cardoso (Atletico Madrid/ESP; 22/0), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 62/11), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough/ENG; 13/0), Gio Reyna (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 34/9), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 43/0), Tanner Tessmann (Olympique Lyon/FRA; 12/1); Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen/GER; 26/3)
FORWARDS (6): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG; 56/9); Patrick Agyemang (Derby County/ENG; 12/5), Folarin Balogun (Monaco/FRA; 23/8), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 34/13), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/ITA; 82/32), Tim Weah (Olympique Marseille/FRA; 47/7)
Schulte's stats this season
Schulte has one clean sheet and 14 saves in MLS starts this season.
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What comes next for the USMNT?
The USMNT will open their 2026 World Cup prep with a pair of friendlies in Atlanta, facing No. 9-ranked Belgium on March 28 before taking on No. 6 Portugal on March 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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