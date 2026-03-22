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Columbus Crew's Patrick Schulte added to Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT after FC Cincinnati's Roman Celentano withdraws due to injury risk

USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino has called up Columbus Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte for March friendlies against Belgium and Portugal, replacing FC Cincinnati's Roman Celentano due to injury risk concerns. The 25-year-old, who has three international caps, joins camp in Atlanta ahead of two key World Cup tune-ups against Belgium and Portugal.

  • Patrick Schulte USMNT 2024Denny Medley

    The 25-year-old Schulte has three USMNT caps, having made his debut against Slovenia in January 2024. The Columbus Crew goalkeeper won the MLS Cup in 2023 and the Leagues Cup in 2024, while also being named the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup Best Goalkeeper. He also started every match for the U.S. at the 2024 Olympics and was most recently in camp in November 2025.

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  • Mauricio Pochettino, USMNTGetty

    Updated roster in full

    GOALKEEPERS (4): Chris Brady (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Matt Freese (New York City FC; 13/0), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; 3/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 52/0)  

    DEFENDERS (9): Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew; 16/1), Alex Freeman (Villarreal/ESP; 13/2), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse/FRA; 25/0), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; 79/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 35/3), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 50/4), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 38/3), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 22/0), Auston Trusty (Celtic/SCO; 5/0) 

    MIDFIELDERS (8): Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 9/1), Johnny Cardoso (Atletico Madrid/ESP; 22/0), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 62/11), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough/ENG; 13/0), Gio Reyna (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 34/9), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 43/0), Tanner Tessmann (Olympique Lyon/FRA; 12/1); Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen/GER; 26/3)  

    FORWARDS (6): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG; 56/9); Patrick Agyemang (Derby County/ENG; 12/5), Folarin Balogun (Monaco/FRA; 23/8), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 34/13), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/ITA; 82/32), Tim Weah (Olympique Marseille/FRA; 47/7) 

  • Schulte's stats this season

    Schulte has one clean sheet and 14 saves in MLS starts this season. 

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  • Kevin De Bruyne Romelu Lukaku Belgium Wales 09062025Getty Images

    What comes next for the USMNT?

    The USMNT will open their 2026 World Cup prep with a pair of friendlies in Atlanta, facing No. 9-ranked Belgium on March 28 before taking on No. 6 Portugal on March 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Friendlies
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