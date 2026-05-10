Chelsea, Real Madrid and Man Utd left hanging as Andoni Iraola delivers ‘no rush’ update on his future plans - with Bournemouth hoping for Champions League leaving gift

Iraola has chosen to remain tight-lipped about his next destination. Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Crystal Palace are all said to be monitoring his situation, while he has also been linked with the top job at Man Utd. Bournemouth sit sixth in the Premier League on 55 points, boasting 13 victories and 16 draws in 36 matches. They are fighting fiercely to close the gap on fourth-placed Liverpool and fifth-placed Aston Villa, as a top-five finish secures Champions League football. Sixth would also be enough if Villa finish fifth and win the Europa League. Following his team's crucial 1-0 victory against Fulham on Saturday, Iraola stated when pushed on his future: "I'm in no rush. I will not talk about my future. I'm fully focused on trying to finish this season with a reward, something tangible for the [Bournemouth] players and supporters."