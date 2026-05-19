Who has been Chelsea’s Player of the Year? ‘Standout performer’ gets the nod from former Blues star Gary Cahill after eclipsing Cole Palmer & Enzo Fernandez

On the back of recording 30 goals for Brighton across two productive campaigns in English football, Pedro was snapped up by Chelsea during the summer of 2025 and immediately added to a squad that went on to savour FIFA Club World Cup glory in the United States.

A dream start to his time with the Blues has been soured somewhat by the events that have followed, with Enzo Maresca being relieved of his managerial duties at the start of 2026. Liam Rosenior took in 23 games as Chelsea boss before heading in the same direction.

Calum McFarlane guided the Blues to the 2026 FA Cup final while filling an interim post, with Wembley heartache being endured in that contest when lining up against Manchester City. It has been announced that Xabi Alonso will be taking the reins ahead of next season.

It remains to be seen who he has at his disposal, with another transfer window set to swing open in June that promises more comings and goings, but Pedro has done enough - across a 20-goal campaign - to suggest that he will have an important role to play in a new era for the west London heavyweights.