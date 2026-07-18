Chelsea hijack Arsenal move as Blues strike record £117m Morgan Rogers agreement with Aston Villa

According to a report by The Athletic, Chelsea have significantly ramped up their summer transfer business by reaching a verbal agreement with Aston Villa for the transfer of Rogers. The deal, worth £117m, will see the England international become the most expensive player in the club's history. The fee is set to eclipse the previous British record of £116m, which Manchester City recently agreed for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, as well as the £106m Chelsea paid for Enzo Fernandez in 2023.

Personal terms have already been settled for the 23-year-old, who is expected to sign a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge that runs until 2032. The deal also includes the option for a further 12 months, ensuring Rogers remains a focal point for the Blues for the next decade. It is understood that a medical has been scheduled for Monday as the final administrative hurdles are cleared before an official unveiling.





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