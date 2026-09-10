Chelsea lead Manchester United in race to sign Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal as Xabi Alonso eyes long-term replacement for Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea have emerged as the primary contenders to sign Barcelona’s teenage sensation Bernal, according to GiveMeSport. The West London club is currently leading the race for the 19-year-old, who has quickly become one of the most talked-about young talents in European football.

Bernal, a product of the famed La Masia academy, has already earned his first senior international cap for Spain, a testament to his rapid rise through the ranks. The interest from Stamford Bridge comes at a time when Bernal’s career at Camp Nou has hit a crossroads. Despite being one of the most promising holding midfielders on the continent, the path to a regular starting role has been complicated by Barcelona's recent activity in the market.

The Catalan giants recently completed the high-profile summer acquisition of Rodri from Manchester City, a move that has naturally restricted the minutes available to the younger Spaniard. While Bernal started the season strongly, the presence of the reigning Ballon d'Or winner has forced him to reconsider his immediate future under Hansi Flick.